What to watch (and avoid) on TV this weekend
"The Mary Tyler Moore Show": There's no better way to celebrate the career of the late Ed Asner than by spending quality time with Lou Grant. Hulu subscribers can cherry-pick from all seven seasons. Decades TV Network is offering 84 of the sitcom's 168 episodes in a row, starting at noon ET Saturday. Those without that kind of time can choose MeTV's mini-marathon starting at 2 p.m. Sunday. The four episodes include "Once I Had a Secret Love," one of Asner's personal favorites, and the finale, which includes Grant's confession: "I treasure you people." If you haven't already had a good cry, that line should do the trick.www.arcamax.com
