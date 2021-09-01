Cancel
What to watch (and avoid) on TV this weekend

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article"The Mary Tyler Moore Show": There's no better way to celebrate the career of the late Ed Asner than by spending quality time with Lou Grant. Hulu subscribers can cherry-pick from all seven seasons. Decades TV Network is offering 84 of the sitcom's 168 episodes in a row, starting at noon ET Saturday. Those without that kind of time can choose MeTV's mini-marathon starting at 2 p.m. Sunday. The four episodes include "Once I Had a Secret Love," one of Asner's personal favorites, and the finale, which includes Grant's confession: "I treasure you people." If you haven't already had a good cry, that line should do the trick.

Netflix has Confirmed the Tiger King will Return with Season 2 “SOON”

Season 2 of The Tiger King will premiere “soon,” according to Netflix. Nobody could have predicted how well viewers would welcome this documentary series. According to Nielsen statistics, 34.3 million viewers binge-watched the fascinating affair documenting large cat collectors and conservationists’ exciting and often criminal world over its first ten days on the streaming service. It was so successful that an extra episode broadcast with Joel McHale as a guest host, featuring more interviews with the docuseries’ performers.
What’s Leaving Netflix — September 2021

Netflix has released a list of titles that will be leaving its service during September. This has become a monthly ritual in recent years as the ever-changing nature of media licensing means that shows can change hosts with little to no notice. However, what stands out about September’s list is how many big-hitters are leaving the service.
12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 TV Show Rankings on August 26

While Nielsen is happy to hand out ratings for broadcast shows, Netflix has no such interest in sharing its viewership numbers. The only way to figure out which Netflix shows are popular is to look at the Netflix Top 10. The Netflix Top 10 list of TV shows for Thursday, Aug. 26 once again sees Manifest in the No. 1 spot after it surprise dropped Season 3 -- the final (?) season of the sci-fi drama that was canceled by NBC but is still hoping for a last-minute renewal from another source -- a few days ago. New to the list is the thriller Clickbait, a miniseries about a man whose kidnapping is livestreamed to the internet, with viewers deciding his fate. Less than a week after its release, the critically acclaimed The Chair drops two spots to No. 4.
7 Shows Like Manifest to Watch Now That Netflix Saved It and Ordered Season 4

Miracles do happen! Months after NBC canceled the twisty, sci-fi drama Manifest, Netflix has stepped in and saved the show from the scrapyard, ordering a fourth and final season that will consist of 20 episodes, according to Deadline. Manifest has been hogging up Netflix's Top 10 lists for months, giving the streamer plenty of reasons to make the no-brainer decision to let the show finish its story as a Netflix exclusive.
What's Coming to and Leaving Hulu in September 2021

September means a few things for folks: the return of pumpkin spice-flavored everything and new fall TV! Over here in the "What's Coming to Hulu" post, we are definitely able to help with at least one of those things. Not only does Hulu have new originals like The D'Amelio Show and the second season of Wu-Tang: An American Saga coming in September, but it will also be the next-day streaming destination for a lot of your broadcast favorites like The Good Doctor, A Million Little Things, Law & Order, and more as they make their new season debuts in the second half of the month.
Gone for Good is coming to Netflix tonight

It’s time for another Harlan Coben adaptation. Gone for Good is the newest offering, and it’s coming to Netflix tonight. When it comes to crime thrillers, Harlan Coben is one of the best authors to read. A lot of his work has been adapted into TV shows for Netflix, including The Stranger and The Woods. It’s almost time for the latest adaptation.
Meet Nestflix, where fake movies and TV shows are the real deal

"Hey, Claudius. You killed my father. Big mistake." You haven't seen Hamlet till you've seen Arnold Schwarzenegger in the starring role as a ripped, cigar-puffing prince shoving his corrupt uncle out of a castle window. You probably won't catch the scene at any Shakespeare film festival, but you will see...
These Are the Best Shows to Watch Right Now Based on Shows You Already Love

It's the one question that trips up even the biggest TV fan: What should you watch next? You can always take your chances scrolling through Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, HBO Max, and other streaming platforms, but with their seemingly endless libraries — and new streaming platforms popping up every day — it's easy to lose hours to the search for the right show. That's where TV Guide comes in. If you're ready for your next marathon, we're here to help with hand-picked recommendations, because the best way to find something new to enjoy is to find a show that's similar to one you already like. It's scientifically proven! Well, it should be.
TikTok arrives on some different screens

In a TikTok video uploaded on Aug. 9, Addison Rae lip-syncs to 12 seconds of the song “Stay,” by Myra Molloy. She wears a silver-studded strappy yellow dress and cherry-red lipstick. An out-of-frame hand reaches in to dust setting powder on her full face of makeup. As the tune turns instrumental, the look is completed, with a quick zoom-in, zoom-out, a head tilt, and a smile. The video has nearly a million likes, a fraction of the 5.4 billion total likes on her account.
10 Shows Like All American to Watch After You Finish Season 3 on Netflix

By now, you've surely caught wind of the fact that All American, the CW's teen sports series, earned a very well-deserved popularity boost when it was added to Netflix. With its third season recently added to the platform, it's been at the the front of Netflix's top 10 ranking for weeks, which means that people are still discovering this gem of a show or that they're just rewatching and rewatching in the hopes that its fourth season will become available to stream too (or both!). In any case, if you need a new show to watch in the meantime that will bring the same type of high school sports vibes, we're here to help.
Netflix's Wednesday TV Show: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Live-Action Addams Family Series

Tim Burton and the Addams Family seem like a match made in gothic heaven. His filmmaking style is kooky and spooky enough to fully flesh out the Addams Family world. Though each member of the Addams Family would be an interesting character to do a deep dive into, Wednesday Addams is the one getting an upcoming Netflix series. The Wednesday TV show could be one of Tim Burton’s greatest projects yet.
Everything Leaving Netflix in September 2021

As September creeps closer, Netflix is getting ready to clear out some old TV shows and movies from its library. Several titles will be leaving the streaming giant come September 2021, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites leaving Netflix for another streaming platform. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month.
Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Hulu in September 2021

Believe it or not, summer is almost over and fall is just around the corner. September is just a couple of weeks away, and all of the major streaming services are once again preparing to deliver a bit of an overhaul to their streaming lineups. That includes Hulu, the Disney-owned service that has quite a few new titles set to arrive on the roster over the course of the next month.
They're All That! Find Out What the Cast of She's All That Went on to Achieve on the Eve of the Netflix Remake

“What is this, some sort of dork outreach program?” That’s the hilarious question Rachael Leigh Cook asks Freddie Prinze Jr. in the much-loved 1999 teen comedy, She’s All That. Her query, as fans of the film know, kicks off a series of shenanigans that end in true love between their clique-crossed characters. A modernized take on George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion, She’s All That made over $103 million at the box office and launched the careers of Cook, Prinze and many of the other young cast members who appear in the movie.
8 New TV Shows We’ll Be Watching This Fall

The Chair (Netflix, out now) Canadian actor Sandra Oh trades in her Grey’s Anatomy medical degree for a doctorate in her new TV series The Chair. Oh plays Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim, who is the new chair of the fictional Pembroke English department and also happens to be the first woman of colour in the position. Microaggressions and chaos ensues as she tries to get her older, male colleagues to connect with their woke Gen Z students. The satirical show contrasts Kim’s hectic power struggles at work with her role as a single mom, and it’s one of the most touching depictions of motherhood to grace our screens in a long time. Grab a tweed blazer and get ready to laugh as you dive into the politics of free speech on campus.
What's On TV this weekend? 5 great shows and film to watch this Bank Holiday

The Bank Holiday weekend is here! Along with lie-ins and catching up with friends, you're probably looking forward to settling on the sofa and catching up on some TV, right?. Look no further because there's some great films and series to look out for. Check out our list below for the best things to watch over the long weekend…

