Life would be so much worse without music. The right song can pick you up after a hard day. On the other hand, the right playlist can help elevate the best of times. However, the real magic of music is that it builds bridges between people who would otherwise seem as different as night and day. It doesn’t matter what genre is your favorite, we can all agree that music is one of those things that brings us all together. Trace Adkins and Snoop Dogg prove the bridge-building capabilities of music. One is a hip-hop icon, the other is a country music hero. Together, they make an interesting team.