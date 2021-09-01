Peggy Payne student presents research at medical conference

Human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs), which can be differentiated into cardiac myocytes, are used in a wide variety of applications such as developing patient-specific disease models, or the evaluation of novel therapeutic compounds for treatment of certain cardiac diseases. The integration of these cell model systems into laboratories, like those at the Masonic Medical Research Institute (MMRI), have helped revolutionize the current and future state of medical research efforts. Dr. Jonathan Cordeiro, Research Assistant Professor at the MMRI, has been utilizing hiPSCs in his electrophysiology work since 2012. In a recently published manuscript, Dr. Cordeiro used hiPSC cardiomyocytes to investigate cardiac arrythmias, or irregular heartbeats, to create a scientific model to understand the mechanisms for how these anomalies occur. "iPSCs are a great model for studying disease because they can be created in large quantities and are specific to humans. Their introduction to biomedical research has truly been a game changer in the way we do science," said Dr. Cordeiro.