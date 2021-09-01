Cancel
Peggy Payne student presents research at medical conference

By Staff
mhscharger.com
 8 days ago

Peggy Payne Academy freshman Eashani Ghosh took center stage with her research on a genetic blood disorder at a national medical conference. Ghosh presented at the 2021 Cooley's Anemia Foundation (CAF) Patient-Family Conference in August. She was invited to share her summer research titled: "Hydration Beliefs in Thalassemia Patients", which presented the importance of hydration needs to be re-emphasized in clinical visits for patients with thalassemia.

mhscharger.com

Comments / 0

