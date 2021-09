SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – At Orange County’s John Wayne Airport, the usual holiday weekend rush home is not nearly as busy this year and some people are blaming COVID. “I feel like may be people are a little bit hesitant because it doesn’t seem as busy as it usually is around holidays,” airport visitor Jesse Trapp said. Still, others say that the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus didn’t affect their weekend plans at all. “If there was something rampant, like a really serious…yes, but he had COVID in July, so we feel like he’s been vaccinated in the worst way possible,”...