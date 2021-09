Dogecoin, the crypto-market’s most popular meme token, seems to have found a new follower in recent times – Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin. For his part, however, this isn’t an interest that has cropped up suddenly on the back of the hype associated with DOGE. In fact, back in 2016, Buterin had invested $25,000 in DOGE. He made more than $4 million in profits in the years to come thanks to Elon Musk‘s tweets.