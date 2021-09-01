Cancel
New York City, NY

Marking Our Return to Campus

Columbia University
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, March 8, 2020, I wrote to share the news that we would cancel classes for two days because an individual on campus had been diagnosed with COVID-19. By Wednesday, teaching across the entire University had become remote and New York City was shutting down. By Saturday, I announced my decision to send everyone home. As we downloaded Zoom and emptied dorms and offices, few imagined that this strange period—the grimmest work of fiction come to life—would last 18 long months.

