Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

The Latest: Medvedev, Rublev win, Dimitrov out at US Open

Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pkzq7_0bjhb3eD00
US Open Tennis Andrey Rublev, of Russia, wipes sweat from his face during the second round of the US Open tennis championships against Pedro Martinez, of Spain, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (John Minchillo)

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

___

3:35 p.m.

Daniil Medvedev eased into the third round of the U.S. Open with a 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 victory over Dominik Koepfer.

The No. 2 seed and 2019 runner-up broke Koepfer's serve seven times and moved on to play Pablo Andujar of Spain in the next round.

Fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev also advanced but 15th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov, a semifinalist in the 2019 U.S. Open, retired after losing two tiebreakers and trailing 4-0 in the third set against Alexei Popyrin.

___

1:25 p.m.

Simona Halep is into the third round of the U.S. Open for the first time since 2016.

The No. 12 seed rolled to a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Kristina Kucova at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where their match was moved after Naomi Osaka's opponent withdrew from their scheduled match.

Halep has won two Grand Slam titles but struggled at the U.S. Open. She lost in the first round in consecutive appearances in 2017 and 2018 and hadn't gone past the second round since reaching the quarterfinals in 2016.

She completed her victory under the closed roof while play was suspended again on the outer courts after rain returned.

___

12:45 p.m.

Garbiñe Muguruza and Ons Jabeur had quick victories to reach the third round of the U.S. Open.

The ninth-seeded Muguruza, a two-time Grand Slam champion, beat Andrea Petkovic 6-4, 6-2. She could next face No. 18 seed Victoria Azarenka, who reached her third U.S. Open final last year.

The 20th-seeded Jabeur routed Maria Camila Osorio Serrano 6-0, 6-1 in 53 minutes.

Defending champion Naomi Osaka was the first player to reach the third round when opponent Olga Danilovic of Serbia withdrew for medical reasons.

___

11:50 a.m.

Play has started on the U.S. Open's outside courts after they were dried following morning rain.

No. 5 seed Andrey Rublev and 15th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov were among the players who got started late after play was delayed on the courts that aren't covered.

More rain was expected throughout the day in the New York area on Wednesday.

Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium both have roofs that can be closed.

___

11:05 a.m.

Naomi Osaka has advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open after her second-round opponent withdrew for medical reasons.

The defending champion was set to play Olga Danilovic of Serbia in the first match of the day in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The U.S. Tennis Association said the match between women's No. 12 seed Simona Halep and Kristina Kucova would move to Ashe.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
51K+
Followers
61K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simona Halep
Person
Ashe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#U S Open#The U S Open#Louis Armstrong Stadium#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
Tennis World Usa

'Confident' Andrey Rublev targets deep US Open run

World No. 7 Andrey Rublev was easily beaten in the Cincinnati Masters final but he is leaving the tournament in great spirits. Rublev, who was seeded at No. 4, stood no chance in the Cincinnati final as Alexander Zverev won 6-2 6-3. Rublev was recently beaten in the Tokyo Olympics...
Tennisnews-shield.com

Daniil Medvedev on the 2021 US Open

2019 US Open finalist Daniil Medvedev speaks to CNN Sports about the last grand slam of 2021 and whether or not he's the player to stop Novak Djokovic from achieving the calendar slam.
SportsNew York Post

Alexei Popyrin pulls off upset over injured Grigor Dimitrov at US Open

Young Aussie Alexei Popyrin pulled off a stunner, cruising past an injured Grigor Dimitrov and into the third round at the U.S. Open. The 15th-seeded Dimitrov quit with a foot injury while trailing 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7- 4) 4-0. But make no mistake, Popyrin won this more than the Bulgarian lost it.
TennisTraverse City Record-Eagle

The Latest: French Open champ Krejcikova tops Muguruza in NY

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Garbiñe Muguruza does not like the way her loss to Barbora Krejcikova at the U.S. Open ended. Krejcikova took a medical timeout at 6-5 in the second set, then took her time between points in...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Naomi Osaka loses cool in stunning US Open loss

First, Naomi Osaka lost her cool. Then, she lost her title defense at the U.S. Open. Teenager Leylah Fernandez pulled off arguably the biggest stunner of the tournament, rattling Osaka and storming back for a 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4 come-from-behind victory Friday night before an Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd, which she won over.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Spun

Shocking Upset At The U.S. Open On Sunday Evening

Another day, another big-time upset at the U.S Open in New York. Earlier this week, women’s tennis star Naomi Osaka was upset by 18-year-old Leylah Fernandez. The tennis world was pretty stunned by Fernandez’s victory. They’re not as much anymore, though. Sunday evening, the Montreal, Quebec native took down another...
TennisPosted by
The Associated Press

US Open Lookahead: Fernandez follows Osaka win with Kerber

NEW YORK (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO SUNDAY. Leylah Fernandez hits the court for the first time since the 18-year-old Canadian defeated defending champion Naomi Osaka. Fernandez’s knee-to-the-ground, quick-redirect style at the baseline is reminiscent of another lefty, Angelique Kerber, a three-time Grand Slam champion who won the 2016 U.S. Open. Fernandez will try and beat a second straight U.S. Open champion when she plays Kerber. She’s not the only 18 year old pulling off surprises in the tournament. Carlos Alcaraz upset No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and now plays qualifier Peter Gojowczyk. Gojowczyk is among a trio of qualifiers in the fourth round for the first time since the tournament began keeping qualifying records in 1982. Fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina takes on No. 12 Simona Halep. Men’s No. 2 Daniil Medvedev plays Daniel Evans.
TennisPosted by
FanSided

Twitter reacts to Naomi Osaka’s stunning third-round US Open defeat

Defending champion Naomi Osaka lost in the third round of the US Open to 18-year-old Canadian challenger Leylah Fernandez in three sets. Osaka was heavily favored to win not just this match, but the entire tournament, despite dealing with mental health challenges throughout the year. Fernandez, who was ranked 73rd...
TennisPosted by
Action News Jax

The Latest: 3-time US Open runner-up Azarenka wins opener

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Three-time U.S. Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka has moved into the second round, winning the final 11 games to beat Tereza Martincova 6-4, 6-0. Azarenka, seeded 18th, trailed 4-1 in the opening set but then...
TennisDayton Daily News

The Latest: Schwartzman wins rain-delayed match at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Diego Schwartzman has eliminated 2017 runner-up Kevin Anderson at the U.S. Open in a match that started on one court before 7:30 p.m. and finished on another just past 1 a.m. after an interruption caused by heavy rain and winds from remnants of Hurricane Ida.
New York City, NY94.3 Jack FM

Tennis-U.S. Open day six

NEW YORK (Reuters) – World number one Ash Barty became the latest high-profile player to be ousted at the U.S. Open after the Australian suffered a third-round defeat to American Shelby Rogers on Saturday. The 43rd-ranked Rogers staged a stunning comeback in the deciding set, recovering from a 5-2 deficit...

Comments / 0

Community Policy