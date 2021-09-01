Welcome to Boston College Sports Counseling. Our staff is dedicated to promoting student-athlete mental health and providing help for those in need. A student-athlete’s mental health is every bit as important as their physical health. As with physical injuries, mental health problems may affect athletic performance and limit or even preclude participation in practice and competition until successfully managed and treated. Like most medical problems, early identification of mental health problems usually means less disruption to a student-athlete’s life, fewer health complications, and a quicker recovery (excerpts taken from the NCAA’s Mental Health Best Practices, developed and endorsed by 25 of the most prominent mental health, medical, higher education, and sports medicine organizations in the nation).