They say that imitation is the best form of flattery and in the world of survival horror games, many have tried to reproduce the fear factor that has made the Resident Evil games top of the line. The only issue is that although many have tried to give you the same feel, they have all failed in one way or another. However, I am very pleased to say that Dual Effect and Abstract Digital developed a very damn good contender to go after the crown, Tormented Souls. Now I am not saying that this game is spot on and mirrors everything that the original Resident Evil gave us, but I can assure any fan of this genre that this is an absolutely must-play survival horror game.