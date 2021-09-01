Cancel
Ardmore, OK

Cyber Security Ransomware Advisory

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week an advisory was released to warn against ransomware attacks during holidays and weekends—when offices are normally closed for an extended period. The extra long time away allows viruses to propagate further if they are capable and gives the bad guys a little extra time to operate while businesses are scaled down. Although there is no specific threat report indicating a cyber-attack will occur over the upcoming Labor Day holiday, malicious people have launched serious ransomware attacks during other holidays and weekends in 2021. Please use extra caution to protect against the rise in ransomware, including:

TechnologyNorwalk Hour

This New Virus Attacks WhatsApp Users

A new virus is affecting WhatsApp users who downloaded the unofficial version "FM WhatsApp." Since WhatsApp is one of the most used applications to communicate worldwide, it is of high interest to cybercriminals since it is easy to steal information through it. Kaspersky, a cybersecurity company, reported that it is...
Public SafetyPosted by
Fortune

FBI warns of ransomware attacks as Labor Day approaches

As Americans gear up for a long weekend, law enforcement officials are warning that hackers could be standing by to take advantage of their absence. The FBI has issued an alert warning that the most successful ransomware hackers tend to strike during holidays and weekends, when offices are normally closed. While there’s no specific additional threat for the upcoming three-day weekend, officials did say businesses would be wise to be on guard.
Public Safetyinfosecurity-magazine.com

Ransomware: Why it is on the Rise, and How Can Companies Respond?

While the pandemic has continued to grab headlines, wreaking physical, social, and economic havoc on just about everything in its path, the growing concern for global digital health should not be brushed under the carpet. The year 2020 was one of the most active on record for cyber-criminals. According to...
Public Safetymarketresearchtelecast.com

Ransomware attacks are increasing dramatically

It’s not just that ransomware attacks have increased dramatically compared to the previous year and the ransom sums continue to skyrocket. Cyber ​​criminals are also increasingly targeting critical infrastructures and attempting to optimize their campaigns and cause maximum damage by attacking the software supply chain. These are the results of the security company Barracuda Networks, which has evaluated 121 ransomware incidents over the past 12 months – an increase of 64 percent within one year.
Public Safetyinfosecurity-magazine.com

70% of Cyber Pros Believe Cyber Insurance is Exacerbating Ransomware

More than two-thirds (70%) of cybersecurity professionals believe that the issue of ransomware is being exacerbated by cyber-insurance payouts to victim organizations, according to a new study by cybersecurity firm Talion. The survey of 200 UK cybersecurity professionals also unveiled some worrying findings about reporting ransomware attacks to law enforcement....
Public SafetyItproportal

Cyber insurance payouts are incentivizing ransomware attacks

Insurance is a great way to cover the expenses of a cyberattack, but most security professionals believe it only exacerbates the ransomware problem. Polling 200 UK IT security professionals for the report, cybersecurity experts from Talion found that 70 percent believe insurance incentivizes payouts, which prompts criminals to redouble their efforts.
Public Safetyinsurancebusinessmag.com

Ransomware epidemic triggers major shift in cyber insurance market

The ransomware epidemic of the past few years has triggered a major shift in the cyber insurance marketplace, as carriers and insureds endeavor to mitigate the rising frequency and severity of attacks and resulting cyber insurance claims. Ransomware is somewhat different to the “trendy” cyberattacks of the past in that...
Public Safetycybersecdn.com

NIST’s ransomware guidelines look a lot like cyber resilience

When the Institute for Security & Technology’s Ransomware Task Force published its report on combatting ransomware this spring, the Colonial Pipeline, JBS meatpacking and Kaseya VSA attacks were still around the corner. Nevertheless, the report took the danger presented by ransomware to both businesses and global security for granted. Already...
Public SafetyComputer Weekly

Supply chain cyber security is only as strong as the weakest link

If you have a teenager at home, you may have come across the online game Among Us. Set on a space station, players run around as identical-looking aliens – that is, until one player gets bumped off. The remaining players then must guess which one of their fellow players is in fact a mole wreaking havoc.
Technologymakeuseof.com

Cryptojacking vs. Ransomware: What's the Difference? Explained

Cryptojacking and ransomware are some of the hot buzzwords that you may have come across regarding cybersecurity threats. But what are the differences between the two? Which is more widespread? And what is more dangerous to users?. Cryptojacking vs. Ransomware: What Do They Mean?. Cryptojacking is the illegal practice of...
Cell PhonesBeta News

Poor security practice leaves industry open to cyber threats

Despite a marked increase in concerns around malware attacks and third-party risk, only eight percent of organizations with web applications for file uploads have fully implemented the best practices for file upload security. This is among the findings of the latest Web Application Security Report from critical infrastructure protection specialist...
Public SafetyComputer Weekly

Calling the cops for ransomware attacks doesn’t help, say cyber pros

Almost half (45%) of cyber security professionals believe that calling in law enforcement following a ransomware attack slows down the recovery process and distracts the victim’s IT and security reams from getting things up and running again as quickly as possible – and this may be a big factor in why so many ransomware incidents go unreported.
Public Safetyinfosecurity-magazine.com

FBI Issues Ransomware Group Flash Alert

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Cyber Division has issued a flash warning over an organized cyber-criminal gang calling itself OnePercent Group. In a TLP: WHITE alert published Monday, the FBI said the group has been targeting companies in the United States since November 2020. OnePercent's modus operandi is to use...
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

ProxyShell vulnerabilities actively exploited to deliver web shells and ransomware

CVE-2021-34473 – Pre-auth Path Confusion leads to ACL Bypass. CVE-2021-34523 – Elevation of Privilege on Exchange PowerShell Backend. CVE-2021-31207 – Post-auth Arbitrary-File-Write leads to RCE. The vulnerabilities were discovered and the exploit chain demonstrated in action by researcher Orange Tsai and his colleagues from DEVCORE Research Team at the Pwn2Own...
MarketsComputer Weekly

How the cyber security market is evolving

The cyber security market continues to evolve and grow, driven by the increasing reliance of business on information technology, the growing number of security and data protection regulations, the shift of crime online as criminals seek to make money from stealing information and committing fraud, and the increasing incidence of state-sponsored cyber attacks for a variety of reasons, including industrial espionage and the disruption of critical infrastructure.
Computersdevry.edu

Information Security vs. Cyber Security

Information security and cyber security are both trending, dynamic professions – but what’s the difference? After all, the two terms are often used interchangeably. How is each field defined, what jobs exist within each industry and what kinds of companies can you work for?. To answer these questions, read on...

