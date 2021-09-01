Cyber Security Ransomware Advisory

Earlier this week an advisory was released to warn against ransomware attacks during holidays and weekends—when offices are normally closed for an extended period. The extra long time away allows viruses to propagate further if they are capable and gives the bad guys a little extra time to operate while businesses are scaled down. Although there is no specific threat report indicating a cyber-attack will occur over the upcoming Labor Day holiday, malicious people have launched serious ransomware attacks during other holidays and weekends in 2021. Please use extra caution to protect against the rise in ransomware, including: