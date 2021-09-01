Groundbreaking Held for FNB Financial Center and Lower Hill Redevelopment
PITTSBURGH, PA (September 1, 2021) F.N.B. Corporation (FNB), the Pittsburgh Penguins, Clay Cove Capital and The Buccini/Pollin Group (BPG) today joined members of the Historic Hill District community and elected officials to break ground on FNB Financial Center, the 26-story mixed-use tower that will kick-start the redevelopment of the historic Pittsburgh neighborhood and serve as the corporate headquarters of FNB, the parent company of First National Bank.www.nhl.com
