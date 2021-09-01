Three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz wants 'to retire' with Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Ertz has had a change of heart. In his first public comments of the offseason, the tight end told reporters that he wants to stay with the Eagles.

“This is the place I want to be, this is the place I want to retire,” Ertz said (Twitter link via NFL.com’s Mike Garafolo). “I’m moving on from everything that happened this offseason. There have been apologies…I love this city too much to burn it down.”

Ertz added that things have been “mended” with the team, so it sounds like all is well for the time being. It’s a huge turnaround from where things were just weeks ago. The three-time Pro Bowler pushed for a trade, and while he still reported to training camp, his Philly future was in doubt. The Eagles tried to oblige, but they couldn’t find a suitable deal for Ertz or his contract.

Ertz, 31 in November, is coming off of a down year. Now, with one season to go on his five-year, $42.5M deal, he’s willing to stick it out. It remains to been seen whether Ertz will get an extension to help smooth things over or whether he’ll be comfortable with his role in the long run. Once a focal point of the Eagles offense, Ertz figures to cede many of his targets to Dallas Goedert.