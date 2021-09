Merle Haggard released “Mama Tried,” on July 22, 1968. It was the lead single and title track from the album that would drop in October of that year. However, before the album hit shelves, the title track hit the top of the charts. Today, the song is one of Merle’s best-known tracks. Additionally, it has become the unofficial anthem of just about everyone who finds themselves on the wrong side of the law. If you’ve ever known an outlaw – reformed or not- they tend to crank up the volume a little when this song comes on. There’s a good reason for that, too.