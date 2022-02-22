Warming Up, Scattered Showers This Week

After a cold start this morning across central NC, warmer air returns this afternoon. Morning lows are in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Afternoon highs will warm into the 60s to near 70. Outside of isolated showers, today and Tuesday will be dry. Overnight lows will be in the 50s. Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the low and mid 70s.

Rain chances will increase Tuesday night into Wednesday as the next system approaches from the Ohio Valley. The front will stall and keep rain chances around into Thursday. Mild weather will continue Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s & low 80s. Lows will be in the low 50s. Thursday will be cooler with highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s.

Showers and isolated storms will linger Friday until the cold front passes through the region. Highs Friday will be in the upper 60s to near 70. Lows will drop into to the upper 30s. The weekend will be sunny and cool, with highs in the 50s. Lows will be in the 30s.

Have a great day!

Kweilyn Murphy