Stormy & Steamy Next Few Days

Tonight: Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning remains in place until 7pm. Scattered storms with storms diminishing after midnight. Some storms could be strong and potentially turn severe. There is a level 2 of 5 risk of severe storms for all of central NC with damaging wind gusts as the primary concern. Small hail is also possible with a few storms tonight. Low of 75.

Tomorrow: Hot and humid with PM scattered storms. High of 92.

Saturday: A mixture of sun and clouds with more storms in the afternoon and evening. High of 91.

Sunday: Limited sunshine with scattered showers and storms. Cooler. High of 82.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. High of 87.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and turning hot again. High of 93.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with PM storms. High of 95 but feeling above 100.

Thursday: Partly sunny with PM storms. High of 88.

