Cold Start to a Chilly Afternoon

Following quite a cold start to the day today, temperatures are forecast to moderate into the middle and upper 40s by this afternoon with the help of a return southerly wind and a good deal of sunshine.

Compared to how yesterday turned out, this will make it feel a bit milder, though these temperatures are still below the seasonal average. Otherwise, high pressure is expected to strengthen over the Florida Peninsula today, keeping the Triangle free of precipitation for the remainder of the weekend and through the early week as well.

We do still expect to get a break from the recent cold spell by early next week as temperatures continue to rise back to near-normal levels in the lower and middle 50s by Monday afternoon. High pressure to our south is projected to traverse over the Carolina coast by Tuesday, which will help keep the dry and tranquil weather in place into the middle of the week.

A potent storm system begins to take shape over the Plains on Wednesday, leading to the development of a frontal boundary that stretches from the Northeast to the lower Mississippi Valley as deepening low pressure pushes into the Midwest by Thursday. While this frontal system remains far enough to our north and west into the second half of the week to keep the region dry, it will help induce strong warm air advection out of the south-southeast with the assistance of lingering high pressure over the Atlantic. By Thursday afternoon, high temperatures will reach the 70s for some for the first time since the start of 2022!

Dry and mild conditions eventually recede by Friday, however, as the cold front tied to this storm system finally sweeps through the Carolinas. Expect a bit of rain and scattered showers on Friday while this front pushes east, ushering in another surge of colder air overnight Friday. In the wake of this front, conditions next weekend are positioned to be dry, yet rather chilly with highs in the lower and middle 40s for most once again.

Have a good Sunday!

Steve Stewart