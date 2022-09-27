Bright & Beautiful

We expect impacts from Ian late this week into this weekend. Heavy rainfall is likely the biggest effect.

Good morning! Some of the coolest northern areas will start the day in the 40s, but most places will be in the 50s at daybreak. The afternoon will end up around 10 degrees lower than yesterday, with highs mainly in the mid 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny, though there could be some higher clouds around in the afternoon. Clouds will increase tonight and Wednesday. Highs will struggle to get above 70.

Thursday: Clouds will thicken up, along with a northeast breeze. Rain will remain south through the day. Isolated showers will be possible Thursday night.

Turning Wetter: The future path of Ian will play a big role in our weather for the end of this week and into the weekend. Rainfall from Ian should spread through the Southeast Thursday into Friday, and could arrive in our area as early as Friday morning. By evening, at least southern parts of our area should be experiencing rainfall. Locally heavy rains will continue Friday night into Saturday, and showery conditions are likely to persist through at least Sunday. If the storm center ends up stalling over the interior Southeast this weekend as the GFS and European are now saying then we could still see some showers around Monday and even Tuesday as the upper-level energy rotates slowly eastward. Highs will only be in the upper 60s to near 70 Friday and through the weekend.

Central NC Impacts from Ian: Tropical downpours will be the biggest impact. Destructive winds aren't anticipated, but gust near 30mph will be possible. Northeast. Rainfall totals for Friday into Saturday may be on the order of an inch or two, but additional rainfall will be added on to that into early next week. 4-day rain totals will be around 3 to 5 inches for most.

Have a great day!

Kweilyn Murphy