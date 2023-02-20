Milder Today, Record Warmth Later This Week

Clouds have overspread the state since yesterday evening as a weak frontal boundary sets up across the mid Atlantic and Ohio Valley into the south-central US. Otherwise, conditions early this morning aren't too chilly as low temperatures bottom out in the middle and upper 40s for most, approx. 10 degrees above the late-February average. High pressure and upper-level ridging will prevail over FL and the Gulf through the early portion of this week, however a fairly zonal upper-level pattern will sit overhead the Carolinas. This high setup will allow for a persisting SW flow of warmer air into the region, leading to a gradual rise in temperatures throughout the week... Highs today will get into the middle/upper 60s for most, and lower/mid 70s Tuesday despite limited sunshine both days! Weak low pressure/frontal boundary setup over the mid-Atlantic could produce a stray shower/drizzle in parts of the Triangle today or Tuesday, however most areas are poised to be dry.

By Wednesday, upper-level ridging will begin to expand across the Southeast, leading to drier and even warmer weather! Highs on Thursday are projected to soar well into the 80s, likely leading to broken daily high temp records for most areas across the state/region!

Heights take a bit of a dip Friday into Saturday as high pressure strengthens across the Northeast/mid Atlantic, ushering in cooler air out of the north. Friday's highs should still be above-normal in the 60s, though seasonably chilly air is expected to return by Saturday; otherwise, dry conditions should prevail at least through the end of the week.

While there still remains a bit of uncertainty between the global models, the greatest likelihood for our next round of precip will be later this upcoming weekend, perhaps as early as Saturday morning, as weak shortwave energy forms over the Southeast, spreading some showers into the Triangle.

Have a great week!

Robert Johnson