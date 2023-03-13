Freeze Warning for Tuesday Morning

Tonight: Clear and cold. There is a freeze warning from midnight-9am for much of central NC. Remember to protect your pets, plants and pipes. Low of 32.

Tomorrow: A cold start. Wall to wall sunshine with a gusty northwest wind up to 30mph, making it feel even colder. High of 51.

Wednesday: Another cold start. Bright and breezy. High of 56.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Warmer. High of 65.

Friday: Partly cloudy, warm breeze. Rain develops late overnight. High of 71.

Saturday: Morning light rain followed by a partly cloudy evening. High of 64.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cooler. High of 54

Monday: Partly cloudy and cool. High of 56.

Stay Warm!

Robert Johnson