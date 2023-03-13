Open in App
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Freeze Warning for Tuesday Morning

3 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Xi3K_0bjhWROH00

Tonight: Clear and cold. There is a freeze warning from midnight-9am for much of central NC. Remember to protect your pets, plants and pipes. Low of 32.

Tomorrow: A cold start. Wall to wall sunshine with a gusty northwest wind up to 30mph, making it feel even colder. High of 51.

Wednesday: Another cold start. Bright and breezy. High of 56.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Warmer. High of 65.

Friday: Partly cloudy, warm breeze. Rain develops late overnight. High of 71.

Saturday: Morning light rain followed by a partly cloudy evening. High of 64.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cooler. High of 54

Monday: Partly cloudy and cool. High of 56.

Stay Warm!

Robert Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yNPDS_0bjhWROH00
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
WATCH: Snow, ice fall as winter weather reaches the Triangle
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Here's when, where snow could be in NC on Sunday
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
Statewide tornado drill part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week
Wake Forest, NC5 days ago
ENT specialist shares tips to combat allergies amid early pollen season
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
4 of Our Favorite North Carolina Hot Dog Spots
Charlotte, NC10 hours ago
Sheriff: Missing Texas girl found locked in North Carolina outbuilding
Lexington, NC1 hour ago
North Carolina Hospital Ranked As One Of The Best In The World
Durham, NC3 days ago
Raleigh man dies when bike crashes with car in Fuquay-Varina
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
Major grocer opening another new location in North Carolina
Durham, NC4 days ago
Wake Tech 'putting the hammer down' on workforce demands
Raleigh, NC6 days ago
UNC-Chapel Hill receives $5 million gift to address nursing shortage
Chapel Hill, NC4 days ago
These North Carolina college basketball teams made the NCAA Tournament
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy