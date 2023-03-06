Magnificent Monday

Yesterday saw a cooler morning than recent days and lower high temperatures across the region as RDU peaked at 69. The current month to date departure from the historical average at RDU is +11.8.

Quite a balmy start to meteorological spring. Today should continue the trend of warmer than average days as sunny skies early should allow temperatures to surge past 70 degrees, more clouds are expected to begin to build in in the afternoon.

Tonight is expected to be a rather mild night across the region leading into another warm day tomorrow across the triangle. Tomorrow is expected to be the last in a long string of abnormally warm days and should be our last shot at a high over 70 degrees for some time.

Some pre-frontal warming and a high launching pad could give us an early surge and chance at mid 70s before an approaching cold front is expected to pass through the Triangle in the midday or afternoon hours. This remains our next shot at precipitation but many models show any showers falling apart before reaching the Triangle. Behind this front it is expected to become cooler and drier with skies clearing and tomorrow nights low being more similar to last night's low than tonight's low.

Wednesday morning can feel quite chilly across the area despite the fact that the expected low will be near the historical average, after so many warm days and mild nights it may not feel that way. As we head into midweek temperatures are expected to be near average and relatively quiet conditions are expected to persist ahead of the possible arrival of a storm across the area on Friday.

Modeling has come together a tad for late week and both the Euro and GFS show a push of rain across the area Friday, Friday night and possibly into Saturday morning. The GFS now depicts a more progressive storm and suggests that the Triangle could be dry through the day on Saturday before another system pressing across the nation's midsection brings rain to the area on Sunday and possibly lasting into Monday.

Models will likely waffle back and forth a few times as we get closer to the event and for now we will be moving pops up on Sunday and Monday but not making significant changes in the long range.

Have a great week!

Steve Stewart