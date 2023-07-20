First Alert Day

Open in App
8 hours ago

We'll be radar-watching once again this afternoon into tonight, as thunderstorms pop up around the Triangle. There has been a positive trend developing since this morning, when modeling was trending farther south with the thunderstorm development area. Indeed, SPC agrees with that, keeping the "slight" risk to southwest of the viewing area. Still, we

will allow for a thunderstorm or two into early tonight, with the primary threats being flooding downpours, hail and damaging wind gusts.

Moving forward, not much has changed with the forecast from the morning update. We are now going to allow for an afternoon thundershower in spots on Sunday, based on some modeling that shows energy amid a deepening trough in the East, but lots of dry time this weekend and less humid too!

Have a great evening!

Steve Stewart

