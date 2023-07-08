Open in App
First Alert Day Sunday for storms

5 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P7QzX_0bjhWROH00

Not as hot today...highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and humid. Some afternoon storms developing and slow moving too...meaning locally heavy rain in spots with frequent lightning. Not a severe risk today, but a few severe thunderstorm warnings wouldn't be surprising.

Storms decrease late evening then another round of storms tomorrow with a Level 2 Risk for severe weather for the entire viewing area. Good upper level energy combined with an approaching surface front will enhance the storms severe potential.

Timing early afternoon through early evening and the main threats will be wind and hail...flash flooding also a concern with very heavy rainfall rates.

Most models have the rain out early Monday...going to keep a small chance in around 30%, then bright and drier Tuesday thru Friday...but rather hot with mid 90s starting Wednesday and lasting through next weekend.

Have a great weekend!

Steve Stewart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28J4WD_0bjhWROH00
