Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Your September 2021 Horoscope for Health, Love, and Success

By Maressa Brown
Posted by 
Shape Magazine
Shape Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePumpkin- and apple-spiced drinks might have already made their way back onto menu boards, but the fact of the matter is that September is far more of a transitional month than it is a host for full-blown fall. Although school might be in session following a last Labor Day weekend hurrah, there's generally plenty of time to soak up plenty of sunshine and summery vibes before the Fall Equinox arrives on September 22, ushering in Libra season.

www.shape.com

Comments / 2

Shape Magazine

Shape Magazine

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT

Shape magazine offers the latest health, fitness, beauty, and fashion news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horoscope#Health And Fitness#Think Big#Success#Mercury#Libran
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
LifestyleElite Daily

If You’re 1 Of These Zodiac Signs, Your Week Will Be Full Of Sparks

It’s a beautiful time to focus on getting organized and improving your self-care regimens. The sun is in Virgo, the zodiac sign of cleanliness, health, and practicality. Do something about your messy and unkempt closet. Pour some more love into your meals and start using healthier ingredients. Begin your day with a rejuvenating yoga session and a morning journal entry. These are all things that Virgo loves, and if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of August 30, 2021, you might just feel inspired to take advantage of it.
LifestyleCosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
Lifestyletexasbreaking.com

Horoscope For September 7,2021: Virgos, Don’t Let Setbacks Keep You From Pursuing Your Dreams!

Aries – Maintaining your concentration might lead to the loss of potential clients in business, so stay focused. A youngster that excels academically is likely to make you proud. There’s a good chance you’ll get behind on your payments. Choosing appropriate dietary selections will assist you in maintaining a healthy weight. If you simply talk to a tenant who isn’t paying rent on time, he or she will start paying on time. It’s possible to have a breakdown during a road trip.
Lifestyleastrology.com

September Astrology Forecast: Shifting Gears Into a New Season

August was intense, so it’s good news to know that September’s astrology offers a brief hiatus from the chaos. Both the sun and Mars are in eager Virgo—but with five planets (Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto) in retrograde motion, we are getting the hint (or even a flat-out flashing light) from the universe to slow our roll.
Lifestylevidetteonline.com

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Sept. 4

Today’s Birthday (09/04/21) Fortune flows through healthy practices this year. Build strength and fitness with steady routines. Ride a professional rocket this summer, before autumn winds rearrange your educational directions. Domestic bliss inspires this winter, evolving into exciting springtime exploration. Stretch your capacities and performance levels. To get the advantage,...
Lifestyleqcnerve.com

Horoscope | What’s Your Sign Saying This Week?

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) A troubling situation takes a positive turn and moves toward a resolution that should please you and your supporters. Meanwhile, make time to deal with new domestic issues. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) It’s a good time to reassess your goals and consider...
LifestyleElite Daily

For These 4 Zodiac Signs, The Upcoming Blue Moon Will Be A Real Banger

Have you embraced the roaring flames of Leo season? Have you unleashed your inner lion from its cage? This season is about romance, creativity, and power, but more than anything, it’s about drama. And what could possibly be more dramatic than not one, but *two* full moons in one astrological season? That’s right, even though you experienced a full moon in Aquarius last month, another one is expected to crash through the cosmos on Aug. 22 at 8:01 a.m. ET, bringing this fixed fire sign’s season to a close with a flourish. While everyone will embrace the intensity of this lunation, it’s these zodiac signs who will be affected by the August 2021 full moon the most: Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius.
LifestyleGood News Network

This Week’s Inspiring Horoscopes From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week beginning August 13, 2021. According to Leo author Guy de Maupassant, “We are in the habit of using our eyes only with the memory of what people before us have thought about the things we are looking at.” That’s too bad. It causes us to miss a lot of life’s richness. In fact, said de Maupassant, “There is an element of the unexplored in everything. The smallest thing contains a little of what is unknown.” Your assignment in the next two weeks, Leo, is to take his thoughts to heart. In every experience, engage “with enough attention to find an aspect of it that no one has ever seen or spoken of.” You are in a phase when you could discover and enjoy record-breaking levels of novelty.
Astronomybee-news.com

Salome’s Stars – Week of September 6, 2021

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) A new romance tests the unattached Bovine’s patience to the limit. But Venus still rules the Taurean heart, so expect to find yourself trying hard to make this relationship work. GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) It’s a good time to consider home-related purchases....
LifestylePosted by
Syracuse.com

Horoscope for Sept. 1, 2021: Virgo, forgo snap decisions; Aquarius, there are no sure things

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Boyd Holbrook was born in Prestonsburg, Ky., on this date in 1981. This birthday star is a former fashion model who portrayed Mike Ferro on the TV series “The Fugitive” and Steve Murphy on “Narcos.” He is slated to play The Corinthian in an upcoming TV series adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s comic book “The Sandman.” On the big screen, Holbrook’s film work includes appearances in “Eight for Silver,” “The Predator” and “Logan.”
LifestylePosted by
Well+Good

The Best Thing That Will Happen to You in September, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

While the refresh-and-reset vibe of fall is almost upon us, the stars might just signal another reason to slow down and get your affairs in order this month: Mercury stations retrograde on September 27 (and remains in its apparent backspin until October 18). But despite its reputation for creating chaos, this upcoming Mercury retrograde isn't necessarily one to fear, but rather to lean into, says astrologer Stephanie Gailing, author of The Complete Guide to Astrological Self-Care. "It's a time when we can see the riches inherent in the power of pause," she says. Alongside other transits on the cosmic forecast, in fact, it'll play a role in determining the best day in September astrologically for many of the zodiac signs.
LifestyleElite Daily

This 1 Day In September Will Be Full Of Good Vibes For Every Zodiac Sign

As summer nears its end and Virgo season comes to a close, the energy in the air is definitely encouraging change in your life. Virgo is a mutable earth sign all about productivity and details, which has likely prompted you to roll up your sleeves and get to work. But when the seasons change, your priorities can, too. As Libra season nears, things will begin to shift to a much more socially oriented time. September 6, 2021 will be the best day this month for every zodiac sign, because it will prepare you for the active social calendar that’s coming your way before the sun moves into Libra.
Lifestylepurewow.com

The 3 Most Confident Zodiac Signs (& 2 That Could Use an Ego Boost)

What gives some of us the confidence to be so, well, confident? Humans are social animals, and with that, we’ve always had a tendency to compare ourselves to others. But especially now as we’re knee-deep in everyone else’s highlight reel 24/7, it’s gotten hard to discern who’s really loving life, who’s just faking it until they make it and whether it matters either way. It’s easy to lose faith in ourselves when we’re caught up in a cycle of compare and despair. But for some of us, it really is that easy to trust our own process and to shout our accomplishments from the rooftops. Some of us are just born self-assured. Of course, as with everything, who’s all ego and who occasionally needs a little extra push might have to do with our zodiac sign. Here’s our ranking of the three most confident astrological signs along with two that could definitely use an ego boost.
Musichoroscope.com

The Best Morning Ritual for Your Zodiac Sign

What we do in the morning can really set the tone for the rest of the day. If we start it off feeling rushed, overwhelmed or just plain out of balance, we might feel that way for the rest of the day. So what better way to avoid this is there than creating a routine that grounds, calms, and nurtures us so that we can start each morning in our best possible light? And lucky for you, we have specific suggestions for the best morning ritual for your sign below.
LifestyleAllure

What September's Scorpio Horoscope Predictions Mean for You

This month has the potential to bring financial blessings, so stay on top of your game. your sign's 2021 horoscope predictions have in store for you or check out the Scorpio personality profile. Happy September, sexy Scorpio. Last month, you practiced direct communication with your love interests instead of resorting...
LifestylePosted by
HelloGiggles

This Is Your Ideal Job, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Finding your calling in life can be very hard. It can take years or even a lifetime to figure out the "right" direction to take in your career. And, even then, you may still be dissatisfied with your profession because you realized it's not something you actually want to do.
LifestylePosted by
@wearemitu

FIERCE Horoscopes: What This Upcoming Virgo Season Has In Store For Your Zodiac

It’s time to wind down with our most dependable bestie during Virgo season. As we end our summer days and prepare for Fall, Virgo season helps us transition with ease courtesy of its mutable sign energy from August 23rd through September 22nd. Virgo, as part of the mutable sign family, is crowned with such a reputation because it helps us change seasons like its other Zodiac mutable siblings: Sagittarius, Pisces and Gemini.
LifestyleSFGate

Horoscope for Monday, 9/06/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): The New Moon in Virgo shows that you're eager to commit to a variety of ventures. But can you see them all through to the end? Be choosey. You don't want to start something and then not finish it. TAURUS. (April 19 - May...
LifestylePosted by
Syracuse.com

Horoscope for Sept. 6, 2021: Cancer, embrace new ideas; Capricorn, take care of loose ends

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Asher Angel was born in Phoenix, Ariz., on this day in 2002. This birthday star portrayed Billy Batson in the movie “Shazam!,” a role he will reprise in the upcoming sequel “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.” Angel also co-starred as Jonah Beck on the series “Andi Mack” and has appeared on episodes of “High School Musical: The Musical - The Series,” “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders” and “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy