Reviewers Say This Mineral-Rich Mud Mask Smoothes Skin Overnight — and It's On Sale

When it comes to toners, there are a ton of different varieties to choose from. There are astringent toners that absorb oil and toning essences that hydrate, but some of the most effective are those that work as chemical exfoliators. Rather than physical exfoliants that use griddy particles to scrub away dead skin, chemical exfoliants use acids to break down skin cells and reveal the smoother, brighter layer underneath. Glycolic acid toners can be particularly effective and come highly recommended by skin experts, as they tackle everything from dullness and dark spots to blemishes. Here, a breakdown of everything you need to know about this powerhouse ingredient, plus some of the best glycolic acid toners recommended by derms.