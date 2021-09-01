Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

UK College of Engineering Announces New Aerospace Engineering Undergraduate and Graduate Degree Programs

uky.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Kentucky College of Engineering has been approved by the Council for Postsecondary Education to offer undergraduate and graduate degrees in aerospace engineering. The new undergraduate aerospace program will be the first of its kind in Kentucky. “We are gratified to be the only academic institution in the...

www.engr.uky.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aerospace Engineering#Aerospace Engineers#Uk College Of Engineering#General Electric#Belcan Corp#Raytheon#General Dynamics Group#Sikorsky Aircraft Corp#Nasa#The Aerospace Corporation#Boeing#Harris Corporation#Pratt Whitney#Apollo#Ms#Bs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Sciencevt.edu

Mona Ghassemi receives Department of Energy Early Career Research Program Award

Mona Ghassemi, assistant professor in the Bradley Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, has received the Department of Energy’s Early Career Research Award to develop a complete plasma model from discharge initiation to flashover to predict electrical breakdown in electrical insulating materials. Controlled, low-temperature plasmas or nonthermal plasmas in air...
California Statesyvnews.com

Cal Poly aerospace engineering professors visit Vandenberg

Combined Force Space Component Command commander Maj. Gen. DeAnna Burt (center) stands with professors from the California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, aerospace engineering department in front of the CFSCC headquarters building at Vandenberg Space Force Base Aug. 30, 2021. The Cal Poly representatives, all of whom are subject matter experts in space-related fields ranging from small satellites to space situational awareness, learned more about the CFSCC mission and received a base tour. They also met with Burt, other CFSCC representatives, and the 533rd Training Squadron to discuss current space topics and future collaboration opportunities. In Nov. 2019, the Space Operations Command signed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with Cal Poly, which enables the transfer and exchange of technology and professional expertise and provides access to extensive government-funded research and development resources.
Collegescheyney.edu

As STEM Enrollment Grows, Cheyney University Launches Life Sciences and Technology Hub

Private companies offering on-campus internships helped fuel the program’s creation. Cheyney University of Pennsylvania announced today the launching of the Life Sciences and Technology (LSAT) Hub initiative, the latest stride by the nation’s oldest Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to attract and train science majors. Cheyney has seen the percentage of students majoring in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) increase from 13 percent in 2017-18 to 25 percent entering the fall 2021 semester.
EngineeringThe Daily Collegian

Engineering professor recognized for contributions to battery research

Chao-Yang Wang, William E. Diefenderfer Chair in Mechanical Engineering and professor of chemical engineering and materials science and engineering, was recognized for his research in fuel cell technology, which has enabled advancements in hydrogen-powered vehicles. Chao-Yang Wang, professor of mechanical engineering and chemical engineering and the William E. Diefenderfer Chair...
Lexington, KYuky.edu

UK Graduate School Accepting Honorary Doctoral Degree Nominations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 3, 2021) — The University of Kentucky Joint Committee on Honorary Degrees (UJCHD) is seeking nominations for candidates for honorary doctorates to be conferred at the next Commencement ceremony. The honorary doctorate is the highest honor bestowed by the university. Nominations may be made by faculty, staff,...
Lexington, KYuky.edu

Make Research Part of Your Undergraduate Experience

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 3, 2021) — As a top-tier research institution, the University of Kentucky has hundreds of opportunities for undergraduates to engage in research and creative work alongside world-class faculty, researchers and scholars. Undergraduates looking to participate in research and creative work should start with UK’s Office of Undergraduate...
Educationnutraingredients-usa.com

NutraCast: SCNM launches graduate degree program ‘for the industry, by the industry’

Despite being a multi-billion dollar industry, there are no graduate degree programs from accredited academic institutions for executives in the nutrition business sector—until now. The Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine & Health Sciences recently announced its new curriculum, the Executive Master of Science in Nutrition Business Leadership Program (MSNBL). Geared...
Evansville, INusi.edu

USI civil engineering, electrical engineering programs receive ABET accreditation

The Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering (BSCE) and Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering (BSEE) programs offered through the Pott College of Science, Engineering, and Education at the University of Southern Indiana have been accredited by the Engineering Accreditation Commission of ABET, the global accreditor of college and university programs in applied and natural science, computing, engineering and engineering technology.
Collegesyale.edu

Yale to Partner in New NSF Quantum Simulation Institute

Yale University is among the key partners of the new Quantum Leap Challenge Institute for Robust Quantum Simulation, a multi-institutional effort supported by the National Science Foundation (NSF) that is focused on developing quantum simulation devices that can understand, and thereby exploit, the rich behavior of complex quantum systems. With...
Collegesqvcc.edu

UCONN’s Joule Fellows Explore QVCC’s Manufacturing and Engineering Programs

The Joule Fellows Program at the University of Connecticut (UCONN) gives middle school, high school, and community college instructors a chance to participate in current research and develop lessons and activities to bring engineering principles into their classroom. As part of the program, Joule Fellows attend various enrichment activities around the state in interesting and relevant locations.
Fullerton, CAfullerton.edu

All Five Undergraduate Programs in Engineering and Computer Science Receive Accreditation

Recently, Cal State Fullerton’s College of Engineering and Computer Science earned accreditation (until Sept. 30, 2027) for all five undergraduate programs: civil engineering, computer engineering, computer science, electrical engineering and mechanical engineering. This accreditation from ABET (Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology) demonstrates that a collegiate program has met standards...
CollegesTravelDailyNews.com

Undergraduate vs. Graduate Degrees: How to choose the right one for you

The kind of higher education you complete is an essential factor that determines your professional success. The corporate world is highly competitive nowadays, and those who want to venture into the industry need to equip themselves with sufficient credentials. Whether you are a fresh college graduate or a young professional, you have the option of choosing between an undergraduate and graduate degree. Both have their pros and cons, which are going to be explored here to help you decide which one is right for you.
Collegesthewestsidegazette.com

FAMU Secures $1.2M NASA Grant to Recruit Minority Students to Aerospace Engineering

Florida A&M University (FAMU) received $1.2 million from NASA to recruit more African Americans students to pursue careers in aerospace engineering. According to the grant proposal, FAMU will establish a multi-institution coalition to recruit underrepresented minorities (URMs) for a program that will give hands-on experience to students in NASA-relevant fields. FAMU is one of three Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) selected to participate.
Paducah, KYPaducah Sun

UK-Paducah engineering grad works on capsule project

A former Paducah engineering student had the chance to help with an exciting project at the University of Kentucky, where a team worked together on research-related capsules that were sent to the International Space Station. John Schmidt, 23, graduated last year from the UK College of Engineering, Paducah Campus with...
CollegesRolla Daily News

Missouri S&T to establish global engineering scholarships

Future engineers planning for international careers as part of Missouri University of Science and Technology’s global engineering program will soon have additional support to help offset the costs of studying and intern abroad. The newly formed Kay and Willard Jenkins Endowed Scholarship for Global Engineering will assist students with travel...
Collegesucla.edu

Two UCLA Engineering Professors Receive 2021 ASME Heat Transfer Memorial Award

Professor Laurent Pilon and adjunct professor Wilbur “Webb” Marner of mechanical and aerospace engineering at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering have been awarded the 2021 American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) Heat Transfer Memorial Award. The award recognizes outstanding contributions to the field of heat transfer through teaching, research,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy