Business

People on the Move

 8 days ago

US Head of Design and Engineering at PA Consulting Group Inc. Design leader John Edson has joined global innovation and transformation consultancy PA Consulting to lead PA's US design and engineering practice and oversee the teams who joined PA from Astro Studios, Essential Design, and Cooper Perkins. PA's global design and engineering team bring together decades of experiences realizing design centric innovations for clients. Recent examples include Guide Beauty's line of universally designed beauty tools and innovative rowing machine Hydrow.

#Engineering#Innovation#Pa Consulting Group#Pa Consulting#Astro Studios#Essential Design#Guide Beauty
Business
Economy
Business

Don’t Force People to Come Back to the Office Full Time

A few firms, most notably Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, have recently moved to return their employees to the office full-time. Their stated reasons are that face-to-face interactions are better for collaboration and that employees are less productive at home. Perhaps a darker rationale is to purge nonconformists, with one senior manager declaring “Goldman does not want to hire people for whom the most important thing is how many days they have to spend in the office.”
Seattle, WA

Milliman acquires Ohio-based pharmacy data firm

Seattle-based consulting firm Milliman said Tuesday it has acquired SkySail Rx, a pharmacy benefit tech firm based near Cleveland. SkySail's technology analyzes pharmacy data to help with functions like claim summarization and repricing. With the acquisition, Milliman aims to boost its tools for managing pharmacy benefits, the company said in a release.
Scottsdale, AZ

Behind the deal: SmartRent CEO talks SPAC merger, IPO and next steps

The past few weeks have been busy for Lucas Haldeman, the founder and CEO of SmartRent in Scottsdale. The company he founded four years ago completed its merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), taking the company public on Aug. 24. He rang the New York Stock Exchange’s opening bell on Aug. 25, SmartRent’s first day on the market, and today he’s back to building the company.
Sasser, GA

Sasser Family Companies Acquires Singapore-Based Intermodal Tank Container Lessor: Falcon Lease

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. and LONDON and SINGAPORE, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- Sasser Family Companies (Sasser) announced that it has finalized an agreement to acquire Singapore-based global container lessor Falcon Lease Holdings Pte Ltd and its group of companies. This acquisition expands Sasser's transportation asset leasing and management services to include global tank container leasing and brings its total operating subsidiary companies to seven.
Business

Why Time’s Up Plan B should have been Plan A

Time's Up in a time-out, Big Burger struggles with the big questions, a diverse network of overlooked creators gets some buzz, and if Padma Lakshmi says you're not funny, you're not funny. But first, here's your Paralympian week in review, in Haiku. The roar of the crowd. Nothing but adrenaline.
Business

Leaders are missing what employees really need

When it comes to concerns about employee engagement in 2021, The Great Resignation is quickly making conversations about hybrid work and hot desks seem quaint. In fact, research from Microsoft warns that nearly half of all employees are considering leaving their current role this year. Leaders at every level of business will have to contend with a new talent truth. It isn’t enough to focus on how to bring their people back together, they must figure out how to keep them from leaving for good.
New York City, NY
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
Science

They discover that the first inhabitants of what is now the United States were “sophisticated engineers” who built massive “indestructible” structures.

Native Americans, who occupied the area known as ‘Poverty Point’ in present-day Louisiana more than 3,000 years ago, were “highly skilled engineers capable of building massive earthen structures” in short periods of time and have been preserved to this day. , according to a new study managed by a group of researchers from the University of Washington in St. Louis (Missouri).
Public Health
The Independent

Covid denier filmed coughing on fellow customers at grocery store in Nebraska

A maskless woman in Nebraska was caught on camera deliberately coughing on shoppers inside a grocery store despite the indoor mandate remaining in place.The incident reportedly took place on Friday evening inside a Super Saver in Lincoln. The video, with over two million views on Twitter, shows the woman laughing while coughing at another customer at the store."You guys are so cute," the woman was recorded telling a shopper and her child. When asked about her mask, she said, "I have allergies. Maybe I have a medical issue. I don't need to wear a mask".Given the spike in Covid-19...
Society

It’s time to dismantle racist infrastructure. Let’s start with American highways

We believe that more of this money should also fund the dismantling of racist infrastructure. Many urban highways built in the 1950s and 1960s were deliberately run through neighborhoods occupied by Black families and other people of color, walling off these communities from jobs and opportunity. Although President Joe Biden proposed $20 billion for reconnecting neighborhoods isolated by historical federal highway construction, the bill currently provides only $1 billion for these efforts—enough to help just a few places.
Business

HubSpot plans to nearly double its Cambridge HQ in 2022

In one of the first major headquarters upgrades by a Massachusetts public company post-pandemic, HubSpot Inc. plans to nearly double its Cambridge campus by leasing all of 2 Canal Park starting in late 2022. One of the largest public companies in the Bay State by headcount, the Cambridge-based sales and...
Seattle, WA

Microsoft acquires Australia-based video editing software startup with Seattle ties

Microsoft Corp. has bought an Australia-based video editing software startup with numerous ties to Seattle. Clipchamp, a company with 17 million users, grew during the Covid-19 pandemic by bringing video creation and editing tools to the masses. It also had partnerships that allowed Zoom and Google users to cut and trim calls and meetings. Registered users increased by 54% during the pandemic, the company reported in July.
Cincinnati, OH

You can chip in for Cincinnati's solar startup's $3.9M capital raise

A Cincinnati-based solar startup is once again turning to the public for its latest capital raise. GoSun, a designer of solar-powered outdoor gear, announced a $3.9 million capital raise via crowdfunding site StartEngine. So far, the company is one-fourth of the way to its goal. Crowdfunding has long been GoSun's...
Business

Digital first beauty company Il Makiage names first global chief financial officer

Digital-first beauty company Il Makiage has named Lindsay Drucker Mann as the company’s first global chief financial officer. Drucker Mann joins the company from a 17-year stint at Goldman Sachs, where she was managing director and head of consumer and consumer-tech equity capital markets. She will report to Il Makiage co-founder and CEO Oran Holtzman, and her appointment takes effect on September 20.
Medical & Biotech

Santa Fe biotech startup appoints new executive with decades of experience

Santa Fe biotechnology startups Avisa Diagnostics has appointed Richard Murray as its new chief medical officer. Murray brings more than two decades of industry experience to the newly-created position, according to the company. A news release from Avisa says he had practiced cardiovascular-pulmonary medicine. He most recently worked as a vice president at Merck, according to the Harvard Advanced Leadership Initiative. Merck is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Kenilworth, New Jersey.

