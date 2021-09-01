People on the Move
US Head of Design and Engineering at PA Consulting Group Inc. Design leader John Edson has joined global innovation and transformation consultancy PA Consulting to lead PA’s US design and engineering practice and oversee the teams who joined PA from Astro Studios, Essential Design, and Cooper Perkins. PA’s global design and engineering team bring together decades of experiences realizing design centric innovations for clients. Recent examples include Guide Beauty’s line of universally designed beauty tools and innovative rowing machine Hydrow.www.bizjournals.com
