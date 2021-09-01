Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Regarding Playing Time, Rajon Rondo Says ‘Nothing Else Matters’ Except Lakers Winning Championship

By Lakers Nation
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Lakers have added yet another familiar face to their roster ahead of the upcoming season and it is one who was absolutely crucial in the team’s 2020 championship run. Veteran point guard Rajon Rondo has returned to the Lakers after agreeing to a contract buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies and he will be looking to recapture the form that caused everyone to put some more respect on “Playoff Rondo.”

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rajon Rondo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nothing Else Matters#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Memphis Grizzlies#The Atlanta Hawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Rajon Rondo Has Brutally Honest Comment On Lakers Roster

In recent years, veteran point guard Rajon Rondo has become accustomed to being the oldest players on the roster. But now, that’s all set change as a he rejoins the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021. On Tuesday, the 35-year-old PG expressed his excitement about no longer being only the resident...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Dennis Schröder's Wife Reacts To Him Turning Down $84 Million Lakers Contract

Dennis Schröder was with the Los Angeles Lakers for only one year, but the team tried to lock him down for an additional four years at the end of last season, reportedly offering to pay him $84 million. The point guard ultimately decided to decline the offer and test his price on the free agency market, which did not work out in his favor. As you may know, Schröder ended up signing a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, worth $5.9 million.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

One Perfect Free Agent Left For Los Angeles Lakers To Consider

The Los Angeles Lakers made a lot of changes to their roster this NBA offseason. Rob Pelinka showed once again that he is willing to make any move if he feels it puts the team closer to winning a championship. He also showed that he is pretty savvy when it comes to negotiations, as a few players took less money to sign with the Lakers.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

10 Reasons Why The Brooklyn Nets Will Win The 2022 NBA Championship

This year, the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites for the NBA title, even with the Lakers’ acquisition of superstar Russell Westbrook. Brooklyn did very well last year despite having zero team chemistry, finishing second in the Eastern Conference, and making it to the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. Kevin Durant played like...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry admits to crying over latest Lakers signing

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most active teams throughout free agency. They’ve successfully recruited a bunch of new players to LA with the hopes of recapturing the title for the upcoming season. For his part, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry recently admitted to being reduced to tears over one particular Lakers signing.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

Report: Golden State Warriors Will Workout This Player That The Los Angeles Lakers Also Worked Out Who's Played For The Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Hornets And Indiana Pacers

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo!, Darren Collison will workout for the Golden State Warriors this week. The Tweet from Haynes on Monday can be seen in a post that is embedded below. Haynes had previously reported on August 17, that the Los Angeles Lakers worked out the former NBA...
NBAYardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons Wants Trade To The Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Or Golden State Warriors

Rumors around the future of Ben Simmons are heating up at the moment. In the last few days, multiple reports have emerged that Simmons is going to be traded by the 76ers. Simmons has been on the trading block for quite some time. Despite a strong regular season for Simmons, another poor showing in the postseason has sealed his fate, and he will most likely be leaving the 76ers.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Rajon Rondo agrees to 1-year deal with Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to stockpile former All-Stars this offseason, and Rajon Rondo is the latest. Rondo, who reached a buyout agreement with the Memphis Grizzlies over the weekend, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Lakers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. After they sign Rondo, the Lakers will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy