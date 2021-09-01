Regarding Playing Time, Rajon Rondo Says ‘Nothing Else Matters’ Except Lakers Winning Championship
The Los Angeles Lakers have added yet another familiar face to their roster ahead of the upcoming season and it is one who was absolutely crucial in the team’s 2020 championship run. Veteran point guard Rajon Rondo has returned to the Lakers after agreeing to a contract buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies and he will be looking to recapture the form that caused everyone to put some more respect on “Playoff Rondo.”www.chatsports.com
