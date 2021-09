HOUSTON (CW39) It’s more relief that many Harris County families have been hoping would come. Now the Harris County Recovery Assistance program, known as HCRA is allowing the program to reopen for additional applications. Starting this Wednesday, September 8 and running through Sunday, September 12, you can apply for funds from this program. From the $30 million dollars added to the program, to help with Covid Relief, 20,000 families will each receive $1,500. The program is administered by Catholic Charities and provides $1500 one-time grants to Harris County families struggling due to COVID-related layoffs and wage reductions.