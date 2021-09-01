Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Can I plead Nolo Contendere to a DUI?

By Asked in Los Angeles, CA
avvo.com
 7 days ago

No lo contende essentially says "the charges are true" and instead of saying "guilty" I'll say "no contest." Most courts will accept this plea as it ends the case, whether it's a good idea in your case or not depends on the facts, you should really consult a local DUI defense attorney. A pint and a shot is certainly capable of putting a person at or above .08 but there are many factors in play, especially since you don't know the results of your chemical test. Better to request a DMV heading and wait for more evidence.

avvo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Nolo Contendere#Dui#Dmv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
94.3 The Point

Sam Hunt Pleads Guilty, Sentenced on DUI Charges

Sam Hunt has pleaded guilty and received sentencing in his 2019 DUI case. Nashville's Tennessean newspaper reports that Hunt will serve 48 hours in an "alternative sentencing facility" after pleading guilty to two counts of DUI on Wednesday (Aug. 18). Hunt entered the plea at a hearing in July. He...
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Black Enterprise

Precious Stephens, A Former Emergency Dispatcher, On The Run After Hanging Up On 9-1-1 Callers While On Duty

A Louisiana emergency dispatcher is in hot water after not following through with her duties late last month. Law and Crime reported that 25-year-old Precious Stephens was accused of hanging up on callers and not retrieving information to assist those in need. A New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) investigation revealed Stephens allegedly disconnected emergency calls and failed to transfer calls to other dispatchers to do the job.
Arkansas StatePosted by
CBS News

"They said they were vitamins": Inmates in Arkansas jail say they were unknowingly given ivermectin to treat COVID-19

An Arkansas doctor under investigation for prescribing an anti-parasite drug called ivermectin to jail detainees with COVID-19, even though federal health officials specifically warn against it, has said that those patients took the drug willingly. But several inmates at the Washington County jail say that is not the case — that they were given the pills with no indication of what they really were.
LawKSLTV

Lori Vallow Assigned Death Penalty Qualified Attorney; New Motion Filed

REXBURG, Idaho — A new death penalty qualified attorney will be representing Lori Vallow. The announcement comes as her original attorney requested to dismiss the grand jury indictment, charging her in the deaths of her children and Chad Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell. KSL TV spoke with a law expert...
Health ServicesPosted by
USA TODAY

Man called 911 to report a Tesla hit him, but the vehicle's cameras told a different story

Authorities arrested a Louisiana man who called 911 to report being struck by a Tesla after police reviewed video footage from the car that told a different story. Around 4 p.m. Friday, the Slidell Police Department said 47-year-old Arthur Bates Jr. called 911, saying the Tesla had backed into him and caused back, leg and neck injuries. Emergency services were called to the scene.
Texas StateClick2Houston.com

US Attorney General Merrick Garland issues statement on Texas abortion law, saying Justice Department ‘will not tolerate violence’

WASHINGTON – U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a statement Monday on Texas’ new abortion law that said violence against women will not be tolerated. According to Garland, the Justice Department is exploring “all options to challenge Texas SB8 in order to protect the constitutional rights of women and other persons, including access to an abortion.”
WMI Central

Show Low Police-felony arrests

Here are the latest recent felony arrests by the Show Low Police Department. This feature represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. This is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the felony arrests made in a given time period.
NFLalachuachronicle.com

Court orders arrest of Clinton Portis over unpaid child support

A court has ordered the arrest of former NFL running back Clinton Portis, whose current address is in Gainesville, over unpaid child support. According to court documents, he has failed to make a single payment of court-ordered child support of $1,937.00 monthly to the mother of a child born in March of 2015. The mother’s address is in Michigan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy