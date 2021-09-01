Can I plead Nolo Contendere to a DUI?
No lo contende essentially says "the charges are true" and instead of saying "guilty" I'll say "no contest." Most courts will accept this plea as it ends the case, whether it's a good idea in your case or not depends on the facts, you should really consult a local DUI defense attorney. A pint and a shot is certainly capable of putting a person at or above .08 but there are many factors in play, especially since you don't know the results of your chemical test. Better to request a DMV heading and wait for more evidence.avvo.com
