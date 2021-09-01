Cancel
FTSE UK Index Fast Entry Level September 2021

 5 days ago

FTSE UK Index Series - Quarterly Fast Entry Level - September 2021. FTSE Russell announces that in accordance with rule 8.4, the following FTSE 100 Fast Entry level is effective immediately.For a security to be considered for fast entry to the FTSE 100, its full market capitalisation (i.e. before the application of any investability weighting) must be equal to or greater than GBP 6.79 bn and its investable market capitalisation must be GBP 2bn or above.

