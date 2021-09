(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Mercantile Investment Trust PLC - investment trust focused on UK medium and smaller sized firms - Raises additional GBP150 million of long-term debt through the issue of three fixed rate, senior unsecured privately placed notes. Says GBP55 million of notes will mature in 2041, which hold fixed coupon of 1.98%, with GBP50 million maturing in 2051 with a fixed coupon of 2.05%; and GBP45 million maturing in 2061 with a fixed coupon of 1.77%. The net proceeds from the notes will be used to repay the company's short-term indebtedness of GBP80 million. "The balance of the proceeds will be available to be invested as and when attractive opportunities arise. The company's short-term debt facility will remain available providing further investment flexibility," company adds.