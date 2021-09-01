Cancel
Kansas City, MO

City of KCMO News Releases

Posted by 
Kansas City, Missouri
Kansas City, Missouri
 5 days ago

NEWS RELEASE

The push toward a healthier environment is taking another step forward with City Manager Brian Platt's announcement that new municipal fleet purchases for the City of Kansas City, Missouri, must all be full battery electric vehicles where available.

“This is a big and bold step toward cleaner air, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and decreasing the city’s dependence on fossil fuels, Platt said. “We all want cleaner air in Kansas City, and to reduce our impact on the planet for future generations.”

Platt on Wednesday signed the new policy, called an administrative regulation, in a ceremony at a city-owned parking lot at 18th & Lydia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19n9HS_0bjhQOuu00

Air pollution contributes to the high rate of asthma in the central city, so reducing gas emissions will make breathing easier for many or our residents. Additionally, increasing our use of electric vehicles will help us achieve our climate protection goals.

“The municipal fleet produces approximately 15% of the city’s greenhouse gas emissions,” said Andy Savastino, the city’s Chief Environmental Officer. “Electrification of our fleet is a necessary step to reach the city’s goal of carbon neutrality for municipal operations by 2030.”

The City of Kansas City already has about 15 electric vehicles in its fleet.

Kansas City has pledged to be climate neutral citywide by 2040. Go to KCMO.gov to learn more about the planning process and join the conversation on electric vehicles and other strategies.

For information, contact City of Kansas City, Missouri Media Relations Manager, Maggie Green, 816-379-6562.

Comments / 0

 

Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City (abbreviated KC or KCMO) is the largest city in Missouri by population and area. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the city had an estimated population of 495,327 in 2019, making it the 38th most-populous city in the United States. It is the most populated municipality and historic core city of the Kansas City metropolitan area, which straddles the Kansas–Missouri state line and has a combined statistical area (CSA) population of 2,487,053. Most of the city lies within Jackson County, but portions spill into Clay, Cass, and Platte counties. Kansas City was founded in the 1830s as a Missouri River port at its confluence with the Kansas River coming in from the west. On June 1, 1850, the town of Kansas was incorporated; shortly after came the establishment of the Kansas Territory. Confusion between the two ensued, and the name Kansas City was assigned to distinguish them soon after.

