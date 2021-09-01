City of KCMO News Releases

NEWS RELEASE

The push toward a healthier environment is taking another step forward with City Manager Brian Platt's announcement that new municipal fleet purchases for the City of Kansas City, Missouri, must all be full battery electric vehicles where available.

“This is a big and bold step toward cleaner air, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and decreasing the city’s dependence on fossil fuels, Platt said. “We all want cleaner air in Kansas City, and to reduce our impact on the planet for future generations.”

Platt on Wednesday signed the new policy, called an administrative regulation, in a ceremony at a city-owned parking lot at 18th & Lydia.

Air pollution contributes to the high rate of asthma in the central city, so reducing gas emissions will make breathing easier for many or our residents. Additionally, increasing our use of electric vehicles will help us achieve our climate protection goals.

“The municipal fleet produces approximately 15% of the city’s greenhouse gas emissions,” said Andy Savastino, the city’s Chief Environmental Officer. “Electrification of our fleet is a necessary step to reach the city’s goal of carbon neutrality for municipal operations by 2030.”

The City of Kansas City already has about 15 electric vehicles in its fleet.

Kansas City has pledged to be climate neutral citywide by 2040. Go to KCMO.gov to learn more about the planning process and join the conversation on electric vehicles and other strategies.

For information, contact City of Kansas City, Missouri Media Relations Manager, Maggie Green, 816-379-6562.