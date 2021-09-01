Sonic Colors: Ultimate Review – Breezy, Vibrant Good Times

Every Sonic game has a similar set of faults and highlights. Colors: Ultimate is an excellent case study for this. While my preview impressions of this game were pretty glowing, do they hold up under further scrutiny? Does any Sonic game stay glittering after enough time in the spotlight? The short answer is sort of? The more Sonic games I play, the more I come to understand that expecting certain things is futile. You’re always too fast to properly control, you can always do better, and sometimes you actually want to improve. That last one makes the difference between a good Sonic game and a bad one. Among other things! Sonic Colors: Ultimate gets a lot of things right, it turns out.