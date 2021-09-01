FTSE All-Share Ex-Multinational Constituents

(Sharecast News) - The boss of one of Britain's major engineering groups has urged ministers not to intervene in a flurry of US takeovers of British companies, saying the UK must protect its reputation as an open, trading economy. Simon Peckham, chief executive of the FTSE 100 giant Melrose Industries, said that rather than fretting over British corporate gems being owned by foreign buyers, the UK should be encouraging home-grown firms to buy up companies abroad. - Sunday Times.