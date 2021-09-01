FTSE All-Share Ex-Multinational Constituents
FTSE Multinational Index SeriesChanges to FTSE All-Share Ex-Multinational Constituents. FTSE Russell announces that, pursuant to the review of the FTSE UK All-Share Index, the following changes will be made to the FTSE All-Share Ex-Multinational Index. The changes will be effective after the close of business on Friday, 17 September 2021 (i.e. effective on Monday, 20 September 2021).Constituent changes can be accessed via the attachment below:www.lse.co.uk
