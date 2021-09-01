Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

FTSE All-Share Ex-Multinational Constituents

Life Style Extra
 5 days ago

FTSE Multinational Index SeriesChanges to FTSE All-Share Ex-Multinational Constituents. FTSE Russell announces that, pursuant to the review of the FTSE UK All-Share Index, the following changes will be made to the FTSE All-Share Ex-Multinational Index. The changes will be effective after the close of business on Friday, 17 September 2021 (i.e. effective on Monday, 20 September 2021).Constituent changes can be accessed via the attachment below:

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constituent#Personal Data#Multi#Australia#Uk#Rns#The London Stock Exchange
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Related
BusinessLife Style Extra

Wameja Limited

Wameja Limited (UK): Constituent DeletionChanges in FTSE UK Index Series. Subject to court sanctioning the scheme of arrangement in relation to the cash acquisition of Wameja Limited (UK, constituent) by Burst Acquisition (non-constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. Index. Effective FromStart of Trading. FTSE AIM...
StocksShareCast

FTSE 100 movers: ITV rallies; Berkeley in the red

London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.8% at 7,193.40 in afternoon trade on Monday. Broadcaster ITV was the standout gainer. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "ITV is the best performer for no other reason perhaps than it initially traded at a one month low in early trade, which appears to have prompted a little bit of bargain hunting."
StocksLife Style Extra

Europe close: Stocks gain as Fed taper worries ebb

(Sharecast News) - European stocks advanced at the start of the week although trading volumes remained low on account of the Labor Day holiday Stateside. Analysts in the City credited lowered expectations for tapering by the US Federal Reserve, following last week's disappointing US payroll data, for the move. An...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

BP Regulatory News (BP.)

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 6th September 2021 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 7,225,000 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 3 August 2021 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:
MarketsLife Style Extra

Coupon Payment Announcement

(incorporated with limited liability in England and Wales with registration number 12061165) ZP Secured Direct Lending Plc - Coupon Payment Announcement. ZP Secured Direct Lending Plc 8.00% Bonds due 2024 (ISIN: GB00BJV2L158) (the "Bonds") The Issuer is pleased to announce that it has paid a coupon to bondholders due on...
WorldFortune

Singapore becomes the latest jurisdiction to scrutinize Binance’s operations

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Binance Holdings Ltd. must stop offering services regulated in Singapore after a potential breach of local payment rules, adding to a mounting list of jurisdictions scrutinizing the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. Binance may be...
EconomyLife Style Extra

UK financial watchdog says it needs powers over digital assets

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - It will take a great deal of. careful thought to craft a regulatory regime for the. decentralised world of cryptoassets, Britain's Financial Conduct. Authority said on Monday. There appear to be two cases where regulators should have. powers to take action: to reduce harm from...
MarketsLife Style Extra

London open: Stocks edge up ahead of construction PMI

(Sharecast News) - London stocks rose in early trade on Monday as investors continued to mull over last week's non-farm payrolls report, with a relatively quiet session expected as US markets will be closed for Labor Day. At 0835 BST, the FTSE 100 was up 0.4% at 7,168.65. Richard Hunter,...
MarketsLife Style Extra

RPT-COLUMN-Polarised lead market waits on a slow boat from China: Andy Home

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - A mountain of lead is. Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) lead stocks rose by a. further 2,040 tonnes this week to hit a fresh life-of-contract. Chinese producers lifted refined lead output by an exuberant. 18.6% in the first seven months of the year, evidently. misjudging the...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Sunday newspaper round-up: Melrose Industries, Rolls Royce, Flutter Entertainment

(Sharecast News) - The boss of one of Britain's major engineering groups has urged ministers not to intervene in a flurry of US takeovers of British companies, saying the UK must protect its reputation as an open, trading economy. Simon Peckham, chief executive of the FTSE 100 giant Melrose Industries, said that rather than fretting over British corporate gems being owned by foreign buyers, the UK should be encouraging home-grown firms to buy up companies abroad. - Sunday Times.
StocksLife Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks rise as poor US nonfarms ease taper fear

(Alliance News) - European equities were in positive territory on Monday as investors bet on last week's disappointing US nonfarm payrolls figure slowing the US Federal Reserve's stimulus tapering plans. Against a backdrop of accelerating inflation and signs of economic recovery, Fed Chair Jerome Powell in August said that the...
MarketsLife Style Extra

JPMorgan Indian Invest Trust PLC

Information disclosed in accordance with DTR 3.1.2-A, incorporating Article 19(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated. a) Name. ROSEMARY MORGAN. 2. Reason for the notification. a) Position / Status. DIRECTOR. b) Initial notification/ Amendment. INITIAL NOTIFICATION. 3. Details of the...
MarketsLife Style Extra

Pre-Stabilisation Notice Aedifica

ABN AMRO Bank NV (contact: WILLIAM NKAMSAO; telephone: +31657921210) hereby gives notice, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation EU/1052/2016 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014). The securities:. Issuer:. AEDBB. Guarantor (if any):. N/A.

Comments / 0

Community Policy