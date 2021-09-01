Flood Advisory issued for Apache, Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 10:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-01 13:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Apache; Navajo The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flood Advisory for Navajo County in north central Arizona Apache County in northeastern Arizona * Until 130 PM MST. * At 1027 AM MST, the public reported ongoing flooding of dirt roads in Kayenta. Light to moderate rain continues across portions of the advisory area. Minor flooding is ongoing expected to continue through early afternoon. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Chinle, Keams Canyon, Tselani-Cottonwood, Blue Gap Chapter House, Salina, Whippoorwill Chapter House, Chilchinbito, Del Muerto, Round Rock, Low Mountain, Rock Point, Forest Lake Chapter House, Canyon De Chelly National Monument, Steamboat, Nazlini, Steamboat Canyon, Burnside, Toyei, Jadito and Jeddito. This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Agua Sal Creek, Cold Spring Wash, Hosteen Tso Wash, Beshbito Wash, Hasbidito Creek, Oraibi Wash, Sheep Dip Creek, Lizard Wash, Greasewood Wash, Slick Rock Wash, Tah Chee Wash, Willow Spring Wash, Meadow Wash, Trading Post Wash, Tse Deeshzhaai Wash, Toh Dahstini Wash, White Water Wash, Shonto Wash, Cutfoot Wash, Bluebird Canyon Wash, Black Rock Canyon, Black Mountain Wash, Chinle Creek, Walker Creek, Black Soil Wash, Nokai Creek, Tsegi Canyon, Fish Wash, Jeddito Wash, Horse Mesa Creek, Sage House Wash, Dry Farm Wash, Scattered Willow Wash, Capitan Wash, El, Quartzite Canyon, Tse Chizzi Wash, Narrow Canyon Wash, Muerto, Canyon del, Tiis Ndiitsooi Wash, Pueblo Colorado Wash, Blackrock Wash, Tezinie Wash, Blackhorse Creek, Red Water Wash, Bidahochi Wash, Steamboat Wash, Buell Wash, Piney Hill Creek, Ruin Wash, Lukachukai Creek, Parrish Creek, Cottonwood Wash, Red Clay Wash, Tse Ba Ni Zi Ni Wash, Cove Wash, Wepo Wash, Chinle Wash, Bis Ii Ah Wash, Keams Canyon Wash, Big Dam Wash, Kinlichee Creek, Dinnebito Wash, Moenkopi Wash, Bonito Creek, Sitting Giant Rock Wash, Pine Wash, Polacca Wash, Standing Redrock Creek, Hipbone Wash, Kit Sili Wash, Nazlini Wash, Thsohotso Wash, Ha-whi-yalin Wash, Burnt Piqon Wash, Wheatfields Creek, Burnt Corn Wash, Sweetwater Wash, Wide Ruin Wash, White Rock Wash, Burro Wash, Laguna Creek, Balakai Wash, Black Creek, Teec Nos Pos Wash, Tsitah Wash, Tyende Creek, Coyote Wash, Boiling Over Wash, Red Wash, Cienega Creek, Bitter Water Wash, Lone Tule Wash and Whiskey Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.