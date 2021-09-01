Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Haven, CT

842 1st Ave

Scribe
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFULLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH APARTMENT FOR RENT. 2 Floor Duplex Apartment. - FULLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH APARTMENT FOR RENT. 2 Floor Duplex Apartment. Thanks for your interest in THE COLONIAL COURT Apartments. We are conveniently located at 842 1ST AVENUE WEST HAVEN CT. We are A PET-FRIENDLY community. very close to shopping centers, Beaches, Downtown, Gated community and Laundry Facility onsite. Come Enjoy your new home You will LOVE our location!

www.thescribeonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Haven, CT
Society
West Haven, CT
Real Estate
Local
Connecticut Society
West Haven, CT
Business
Local
Connecticut Business
Local
Connecticut Real Estate
City
West Haven, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Craigslist#Downtown New Haven#Gated Community#Ct#Laundry Facility#Bedrooms Studio Bathrooms#Yale University#Yale New Haven Hospital#The Smilow Cancer Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts that have implemented such mandates.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy