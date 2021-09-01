East Helena cancels Friday football game at Columbia Falls due to COVID-19 protocols

EAST HELENA — East Helena has canceled its high school football game against Columbia Falls on Friday night due to COVID-19 issues at the school. Superintendent Dan Rispens announced the cancellation Tuesday in a letter to parents outlining COVID-19 issues in the district. Rispens also said in the letter that the district recently changed its protocols to require students to learn remotely for two weeks if they've had close contact with someone who has tested positive; remote learners are not allowed to participate in extracurricular activities such as sports.