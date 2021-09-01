9/1 2023 Uncommitted Call List: Part 1

After an exciting summer of baseball here in North Carolina and the fall season about to begin, the 2023 Class continues to show its strength. The Junior Class has star power at the top that will show on a national level. The 2023 Class also has depth with several uncommitted prospects who continue to compete at a high level. With the fall season about to be in full swing the North Carolina 2023 Class Rankings have been updated and expanded to the Top 200.