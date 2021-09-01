Cancel
Education

“Go Home Early” drill to be held Sept. 15; no after-school care on this date

monticelloschools.net
 6 days ago

On Wednesday, Sept. 15, there will be a “Go Home Early” drill. All students will be dismissed 15 minutes earlier than their usual dismissal time. Parents and caregivers should be prepared to pick up their child at school, or at the bus stop 15 minutes early. There will also be...

www.monticelloschools.net

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Norfolk, VA13newsnow.com

After-school care spaces filling fast in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The above video is on file from August 27, 2021. School is back in session next week and parents across Hampton Roads are scrambling to make daycare plans. Some tell 13News Now it’s still tough to find affordable places for their kids to go. This...
EducationWoodlands Online& LLC

What to Expect in After School Care

For most working parents, after school care is a necessity! But what do students do in after school care? Here’s what you can expect:. Proper nutrition supports overall brain function and development. Therefore, it is important your child is eating well-balanced meals and snacks throughout the day. By the time your child gets out of school, it has been hours since they have had lunch! Most after school childcare programs will have snacks and drinks waiting for students once they arrive. Students need this quick recharge before starting their homework and participating in classroom activities.
Kidspix11.com

Tips to ease your kids back into school

As kids head back to school there’s always some jitters, but this year may be different. Many kids may be feeling anxious about going back to the classroom after being taught remotely for the last year. Dr. Patrice Reives-Bright, from Fidelis Care walks us through some steps that will help...
Upsala, MNhometownsource.com

Before and after school child care coming to Upsala Schools

A childcare program for both before and after school will soon be underway in Upsala, the members of the Upsala School Board learned at the August meeting, Wednesday. “We will be launching the program with the start of the school year on Sept. 7,” Supt. Vern Capelle said. “Many of the details are still being worked out as we have just started to sign up families.”
Educationfox44news.com

Local school district shuts down because of a COVID-19 outbreak

Morgan ISD in Bosque County shut down Wednesday, Aug. 18th, because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the schools. Morris School Principal Dr. Janal Morris says 24% of students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19. Remaining students were dismissed Wednesday afternoon at noon. The Morgan schools will not reopen until...
KidsWUHF

Tips to help parents as children return to school

When some local students return to school this week, most of them will be learning in-person for the first time in a year. However, it's not just students who may need help with the transition. Ahead of the return to class, some doctors say parents will benefit from learning transitional...
North Kansas City, MOgladstonedispatch.com

North KC Schools' Early Ed. Center opens Sept. 8

North Kansas City Schools will welcome the public during a tour and open house of the newly completed Early Education Center from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 8. A ribbon-cutting and brief program will be at 5:45 p.m. at the new 121,000-square-foot facility at 6401 N Prospect Ave. in Gladstone.
KidsKMOV

Parents Preparing for Back-To-School

Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrician Dr. Tim Jordan offers some advice to parents, to better prepare them as their kids head back to school. You can find Dr. Jordan's blog here, drtimjordan.com/category/blog.
EducationSpringfield News Sun

Northeastern schools to have early dismissals today, Wednesday due to heat

Northeastern Local School District will have 90-minute early dismissals today and Wednesday for all students due to the heat and high temperatures. Due to the early release, school and bus times will be as follows:. AM preschool buses will begin their afternoon routes at 9:30 a.m. PM preschool will start...
EducationKRGV

Children exposed to COVID-19 on first week of school, Valley parent says

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the Valley, leaders at IDEA Public Schools say they have a plan in place to keep students from falling behind if they test positive. IDEA officials said arrangements are in place to help fill in lost learning gaps, but one Valley parent says her children were exposed to a child with COVID-19 on the second day of school, and the virtual learning experience has been a struggle.
Educationradionwtn.com

West Carroll Schools Closed Rest Of Week Due To COVID

Students WILL NOT report to school Wednesday, Aug. 18, Thursday, Aug. 19, or Friday, Aug. 20, according to a school bulletin on the website for the West Carroll Special School District. Director of Schools Preston Caldwell said almost halfway through the district’s third week of school, the district made the...
Agriculturecbs17

Back to School Week: Hands-On Program Gets Kids, Families Growing

As the kids prepare to head back to school we’re taking this opportunity to shine a light on a worthy local organization fighting hunger in local classrooms, Inter-Faith Food Shuttle. Today, we’re getting outside to see how Inter-Faith’s Agriculture Education programs are teaching kids and families to grow their own nutritious foods. Support Inter-Faith Food Shuttle’s incredible efforts by making a donation online today.
EducationPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Texas School District Closes After Two Teachers Die of COVID

A Texas school district has announced that it will close for a week after two teachers died of COVID-19. Connally Independent School District will shutter all school campuses until Sept 7. The district superintendent said all campuses would undergo sanitization in the intervening week. Natalia Chansler and David “Andy” McCormick died less than a week apart, with the announcement of McCormick’s death coming last Tuesday and Chansler’s on Monday. They worked at Connally Junior High, both teaching social studies. Superintendent Wesley Holt said in an email to parents, “Our hope is that the closure and holiday break will provide those who are positive with the virus or exposed to others with the virus, the time to isolate and recover. This closure will also allow time for deep cleaning and sanitizing of all CISD facilities.”

