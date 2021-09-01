“Go Home Early” drill to be held Sept. 15; no after-school care on this date

A Texas school district has announced that it will close for a week after two teachers died of COVID-19. Connally Independent School District will shutter all school campuses until Sept 7. The district superintendent said all campuses would undergo sanitization in the intervening week. Natalia Chansler and David “Andy” McCormick died less than a week apart, with the announcement of McCormick’s death coming last Tuesday and Chansler’s on Monday. They worked at Connally Junior High, both teaching social studies. Superintendent Wesley Holt said in an email to parents, “Our hope is that the closure and holiday break will provide those who are positive with the virus or exposed to others with the virus, the time to isolate and recover. This closure will also allow time for deep cleaning and sanitizing of all CISD facilities.”