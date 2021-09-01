Elijah McClain case: Grand jury indicts police, paramedics in death

Two Texas police officers, including one already under a murder indictment, were indicted Friday in the July 2019 shooting of an Austin scientist reported having a mental health crisis.A special Travis County grand jury indicted Austin police officers Christopher Taylor and Karl Krycia on murder and deadly conduct counts in the shooting death of Mauris de Silva. The shooting happened after neighbors in a deluxe downtown condominium building reported de Silva was having a psychotic break and holding a knife to his neck.According to police reports, Taylor, Krycia and a third officer confronted de Silva and told him to...