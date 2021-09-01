2021 Summer Showcase Leaders - Position
There is a lot of congestion around the top of the leaderboards for the 60 and position velocities. The 60 time leaderboard was swept by the 2023 class and only separated by .31 second. Infield and outfield velocities were largely taken by the 2022 and 2023 class with a couple of 24' and 25' finding themselves in the mix. Both categories have a range of just 3 MPH. Catcher's velocity was the most spread out of the position leaderboards, with a difference of 5 MPH from top to bottom and was taken over mostly by the 2022 class.www.prepbaseballreport.com
Comments / 0