Saints claim ex-Broncos FB Adam Prentice off waivers, sign Sutton Smith to practice squad
It didn’t take long for the New Orleans Saints to pounce on the waiver wire; they claimed former Denver Broncos fullback Adam Prentice, a rookie out of South Carolina (as a graduate transfer from Colorado State). The Saints waived backup fullback Sutton Smith a week ago before releasing their projected starter Alex Armah during Tuesday’s roster cuts, so this is quite a surprise. NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill reported Wednesday that Smith returned to the practice squad.www.chatsports.com
