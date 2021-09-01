Cancel
Saints claim ex-Broncos FB Adam Prentice off waivers, sign Sutton Smith to practice squad

By Saints Wire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt didn’t take long for the New Orleans Saints to pounce on the waiver wire; they claimed former Denver Broncos fullback Adam Prentice, a rookie out of South Carolina (as a graduate transfer from Colorado State). The Saints waived backup fullback Sutton Smith a week ago before releasing their projected starter Alex Armah during Tuesday’s roster cuts, so this is quite a surprise. NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill reported Wednesday that Smith returned to the practice squad.

