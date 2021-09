OpenSea grew over 500% and Co-Founders Devin Fizner and Alex Atallah speak to how they are scaling for success. At the start of the year, it would have been reasonable to think of 2021 as the year of Bitcoin, and the mainstreaming of crypto overall. It may be the year for mainstreaming, but NFTs have become a force of their own competing with the world’s most famous cryptocurrency in terms of awareness and in the imagination of investors.