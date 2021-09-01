Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Why the ‘great resignation’ of 2021 is a sign of hope

By LZ Granderson
Lowell Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a tough week for America. The attack at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, last Thursday killed 13 U.S. service members, including Marine Rylee McCollum, who at 20, only knew this country at war. And because of war, his unborn child will never get to know him. Meanwhile, the...

www.lowellsun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lz Granderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millennials#Marine#Gen Z#American#The Los Angeles Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Religionvillages-news.com

We should pray for those left behind

I know everyone is entitled to their opinion. There is enough blame to go around for the last 20 years. The fact that our current president made an improper decision on how to leave Afghanistan is his and his advisers. misguided decision.We never have left Americans behind before. We also...
Economyworth.com

What's Really Behind ‘the Great Resignation’? A Crisis of Purpose

When I cofounded my business in a stuffy townhouse packed with people and computers, we were driven by a hardcore sense of purpose—to use people data to help businesses make better decisions. I’ll be the first to admit, our own employee experience wasn’t exactly top of mind in the early days. But since then, we’ve seen the importance of employee experience rise both in the analytics we collect for clients and our own company’s growth.
Jobsaudacy.com

The ‘Great Resignation’ continues: 55% of Americans looking for new jobs

(KRLD Newsradio) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, most workers in the U.S. say they don’t plan to keep their current job and they are currently looking for another. Bankrate’s August jobseeker survey published this week showed 55% of working Americans who are currently employed are looking to get a...
PoliticsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Lynn Schmidt: What does America stand for anymore?

There are times in our lives both as individuals and as a collective when we need to take stock of who we are, what we want to become, what do we owe to ourselves, our communities and the world. I am a parent of a teen who is on the...
Public Safetythecut.com

This Is America’s Legacy of Violence

Another fleet of American aircraft abandons another broken capital, and again, a familiar wound opens in me. It bleeds through time, staining my present with the past. I see my Vietnamese parents: my father watching his city burn on the horizon from an American warship. My mother huddling among packed bodies on a boat that will take her to an island, to a camp, to a plane, and finally to a country that’d dropped bombs on her since she could remember. Though I’m separated from their war by distant decades, a mother tongue I can no longer speak, and battles I never fought, I feel the pangs of my parents’ pain, my invisible inheritance, today, every day.
Las Vegas, NVthenevadaindependent.com

America is dead

Before you ask: Yes, I’ve read a history book or two. I’m well aware that the United State of America has been through hard times — harder times than we’re going through now, even. Like most straight white guys my age, yes, I “had a thing” for the Civil War, and yes, I used to root for the underdog before I eventually wised up and realized it’s a good thing, actually, that agrarian slave states were and remain underdogs to (comparatively) free, industrialized people. Oh, and yes, I also watched Ken Burns’ The Vietnam War and read Rick Perlstein’s Nixonland, so, even though my parents were still in elementary school during 1968, I’m well aware things got a little heated back then (not just in the United States, either — The Lost World of Communism’s episode on Czechoslovakia includes several touching stories about the Prague Spring and its fallout).
Economychiefexecutive.net

Leading My Company Through The Great Resignation

As a business leader, I’ve found the last 20 months or so to be eerily like being a brand-new mum. Many sleepless nights, additional worry and stress, and the hope that one morning you’d wake up to find someone had provided you with a “how to” guide on navigating your new reality (I’m still waiting on that “how to” guide to show up!) But just as you find your footing as a new parent, business leaders seem to have found theirs as our world stabilizes. And, just like parenting, we’re once again hit with a surprise bump in the road: The Great Resignation.
Religionmilwaukeeindependent.com

Interdependence not Independence: Squandering the gift of freedom so Americans can die from selfishness

Freedom is an unearned privilege, and you have it. If you were born here in America you inherited it. It came with your breath and your birth certificate. That freedom actually wasn’t free though — it was quite costly and someone prepaid it on your behalf. You never met them and you’ll likely never know their names. They paid for your freedom in filthy, putrid trenches decades ago and half a world away. They paid it on blackened beachfronts littered with the blood and body parts of strangers.
Politicschestertownspy.org

American Exodus by Jamie Kirkpatrick

Sometimes, there is no graceful way to make an exit. No goodbyes, no tears, no long, last, lingering looks. You just pack up, close the door, and leave. These past few days, I haven’t been able to stop thinking about America’s tragic departure from Afghanistan. Many years ago, I spent a few weeks in that country and quickly came to the conclusion that Afghan culture and politics were way above my pay grade. I admired the harsh beauty of the Hindu Kush in winter and marveled at the proud independence of the Afghan people. I laughed at the baker who baked pebbles into his bread so it weighed more on his scales. I tried to learn bargaining skills but it was readily apparent to everyone that I was novice and fair game for more skilled practitioners of that ancient Afghan art. But one day, there came a moment when I felt so far away from everything familiar that I knew I had reached the known limits of my own universe and that any step in any direction might well take me over the edge. It was time to come home.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Pursuing passions: New Mexicans join in trend of 'Great Resignation'

The Great Resignation is in full season — the latest of COVID-19’s effects on the American workplace. First came mass layoffs in the spring of 2020 as pandemic lockdowns closed a wide swath of businesses in New Mexico and throughout the country. Then came a dizzying mix of outcomes. Some...
Posted by
Nicole Osti

The Great Resignation: Why People Are Finally Putting Their Mental Health First

Image of a woman sitting on her couch working on an iPad while her cat sits beside her.Photo by Helena Lopes on Unsplash. This pandemic-driven phenomenon is the long-awaited mindset shift from “living to work” to “working to live.” Employees — especially in the United States — are shifting their priorities from helping their companies make millions off their hard work to spending more time with their families and taking better care of themselves.
Businesssoutharkansassun.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Could Possibly Be Approved, Biden Open for Another Round

The government’s fourth stimulus check may come in one of two forms; monthly checks in modest amounts or one-time payments of up to $2,000 each. In a recently published article in Tomsguide, legislators in Congress have proposed both possibilities for fourth stimulus checks as follow-ups to the third round of pandemic relief payments made available by the American Rescue Plan Act of March 2021.
U.S. Politicstruthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
Presidential Electionmediaite.com

John Roberts Apologizes for Laughing When GOP Rep. Says Biden Admin. Should Own Afghanistan Missteps: ‘I Do Not Expect That Will Happen’

Fox News Anchor John Roberts apologized on air to Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) and viewers of America Reports for a poorly timed chuckle. Waltz had expressed his desire for the Biden administration to take accountability on its handling of the military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The former Green Beret was speaking...

Comments / 0

Community Policy