Mercer County, NJ

Most Mercer towns see increases in diversity and population

By Bill Sanservino
Community News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany towns within Mercer County area saw moderate levels of population growth over the last 10 years, according to information released last month by the U.S. Census Bureau. While some communities, such as Lawrence Township and Hopewell Borough, had small decreases in population, several towns, including Robbinsville, East Windsor and West Windsor grew faster than the county average over the last 10 years.

