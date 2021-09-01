Cancel
Ohio's crime bureau celebrates 100 years

By By Mike Sigov / THE BLADE
The Blade
The Blade
 5 days ago

BOWLING GREEN — In the 1920s, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation — which celebrated its 100th anniversary Wednesday — was just a record-keeping agency, with fingerprint records kept manually.

With capabilities boosted by technological advancements, it now boasts computerized fingerprint records, robotized DNA analysis, and portable drug analysis devices.

That information, as well as the most notorious cases cracked with help from BCI, was part of a video presentation shown during a centennial celebration Wednesday at the bureau’s Bowling Green office on North College Drive. About 100 people attended, including law enforcement agents and area dignitaries.

“BCI has become a powerhouse of forensic science while still serving its original mission as the database of Ohio’s criminal records and more,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said in a prepared statement.

The listed cases included the killing at a Wood County truck stop of Victoria Collins, an exotic dancer from Cleveland whose naked, frozen body was found in 1996. It was solved with the help from a familial DNA test and the “dogged work” of the BCI’s Criminal Intelligence Unit, according to event organizers.

Another example was the 2000 case involving a 13-year drug ring that annually trafficked 2,200 pounds of cocaine and crack in northwest and central Ohio and imported 2,000 pounds of marijuana and sold it in Michigan.

“With expertise and impartialness, BCI operates as a team and a team player — providing forensic, identification, and investigatory resources to local law enforcement across Ohio each moment of every day,” Mr. Yost said.

Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn, who attended the event, said BCI’s services are “critical” for law enforcement in the county.

“We are very blessed to have them here,” Sheriff Wasylyshyn said. “BCI does a lot of scene processing for us if we have a homicide or [some other] very serious crime. It also does all the DNA processing for us. We have an excellent working relationship. I couldn’t be more pleased.”

The 40-minute celebration also included a congratulatory note by Mr. Yost, transmitted live from the BCI’s London, Ohio, headquarters via the internet.

The event wrapped up with the presentation of a centennial commendation from the Ohio Senate honoring the BCI’s Bowling Green office. State Sen. Theresa Gavarone (R., Bowling Green) presented it to Heinz von Eckartsberg, BCI assistant superintendent.

“The work that is done by BCI, it really helps accurately identify criminals and get them off the streets, providing justice for victims as well as protecting our communities and our families,” she said. “That’s vitally important. They do a tremendous job.”

