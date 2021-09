In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable could be headed towards the 1.390 mark and above in the next weeks. 24-hour view: Last Friday, we highlighted that ‘solid upward momentum suggests that the current advance in GBP is likely to break 1.3850 and head towards 1.3885’. We added, ‘the major resistance at 1.3910 is likely out of reach’. Our view was not wrong as GBP soared to 1.3891 before pulling back. Deeply overbought conditions indicate that the current GBP strength is ready to take a breather. In other words, GBP is likely to trade sideways for today, expected to be between 1.3825 and 1.3890.”