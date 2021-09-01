City Ballot Candidates Finalized

PUEBLO – The list of candidates for the City ballot, including those campaigning for seats on City Council, the Board of Water Works, and the Civil Service Commission, has been finalized. Candidates who declared their intent to run with the City Clerk’s Office and completed their signature petitioning of the City community will now be formally placed on the ballot for voter consideration in the November 2, 2021 election.

Candidate Name

Position

Heather Graham

At Large

Duane NavaAt Large

Mark AliffAt Large

Dennis FloresAt Large

Robert D. Schilling Jr.

District 1

Elvis Martinez

District 1

Regina MaestriDistrict 1

Lucretia RobinsonDistrict 3

Laura MoreschiniDistrict 3

Sarah Martinez

District 3

Jody VossDistrict 3

Vicente Martinez OrtegaDistrict 4

Todd RogersDistrict 4

Brandon MartinDistrict 4

Tom AutobeeWater Board

Sam KrageWater Board

Sharon Bonner

Civil Service Commission

On City Council, there are two open At Large seats, and one seat each in Districts 1, 3, and 4. All seats will serve 4-year terms ending December 31, 2025 aside from the District 4 seat, which will serve a 2-year term to fill out the vacancy left by the passing of Councilor Ray Aguilera. Councilor Zolanye McCulley-Bachicha was appointed to fill the District 4 seat until the end of the year, and elected not to run to complete the remaining 2 years.

All City voters will be able to vote for two At Large candidates; the district candidates will be chosen by voters who live in those specific districts. A map of the districts can be found on the City website at https://www.pueblo.us/2170/Council-District-Map-2017---2021.

On the Water Board, there are two open seats to serve 6-year terms ending December 31, 2027, and on the Civil Service Commission, there is one open seat to serve a 6-year term ending December 31, 2027. All City voters will be eligible to select candidates for the Water Board and Civil Service Commission.