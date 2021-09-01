Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pueblo, CO

City Ballot Candidates Finalized

Posted by 
Pueblo, Colorado
Pueblo, Colorado
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UzyHx_0bjhCjcH00

PUEBLO – The list of candidates for the City ballot, including those campaigning for seats on City Council, the Board of Water Works, and the Civil Service Commission, has been finalized. Candidates who declared their intent to run with the City Clerk’s Office and completed their signature petitioning of the City community will now be formally placed on the ballot for voter consideration in the November 2, 2021 election.

Candidate Name

Position

Heather Graham

At Large

Duane NavaAt Large

Mark AliffAt Large

Dennis FloresAt Large

Robert D. Schilling Jr.

District 1

Elvis Martinez

District 1

Regina MaestriDistrict 1

Lucretia RobinsonDistrict 3

Laura MoreschiniDistrict 3

Sarah Martinez

District 3

Jody VossDistrict 3

Vicente Martinez OrtegaDistrict 4

Todd RogersDistrict 4

Brandon MartinDistrict 4

Tom AutobeeWater Board

Sam KrageWater Board

Sharon Bonner

Civil Service Commission

On City Council, there are two open At Large seats, and one seat each in Districts 1, 3, and 4. All seats will serve 4-year terms ending December 31, 2025 aside from the District 4 seat, which will serve a 2-year term to fill out the vacancy left by the passing of Councilor Ray Aguilera. Councilor Zolanye McCulley-Bachicha was appointed to fill the District 4 seat until the end of the year, and elected not to run to complete the remaining 2 years.

All City voters will be able to vote for two At Large candidates; the district candidates will be chosen by voters who live in those specific districts. A map of the districts can be found on the City website at https://www.pueblo.us/2170/Council-District-Map-2017---2021.

On the Water Board, there are two open seats to serve 6-year terms ending December 31, 2027, and on the Civil Service Commission, there is one open seat to serve a 6-year term ending December 31, 2027. All City voters will be eligible to select candidates for the Water Board and Civil Service Commission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Pueblo, Colorado

Pueblo, Colorado

210
Followers
215
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Pueblo is situated at the confluence of the Arkansas River and Fountain Creek, 112 miles (180 km) south of the Colorado State Capitol in Denver. The area is considered semi-arid desert land, with approximately 12 inches (304.80 mm) of precipitation annually. With its location in the "Banana Belt", Pueblo tends to get less snow than the other major cities in Colorado.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pueblo, CO
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
Pueblo, CO
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heather Graham
Person
Elvis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#The Board Of Water Works#The City Clerk S Office#Tom Autobeewater Board#Kragewater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts that have implemented such mandates.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy