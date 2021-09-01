ADDIE JEANETTE GASKINS GILBERT

Addie “Jeanette” Gilbert, 79, died August 27, 2021, at the UMMC located in Lexington, MS. Mrs. Gilbert was born in Axson, GA, on June 22, 1942 and grew up in south Georgia and later moved to Lexington, Mississippi, in 1972 with her husband. She completed beauty school in Waycross, GA just prior to moving to Lexington, MS and started Jeanette’s Beauty Boutique in 1972 and worked until her retirement in 1998. She married David Edward “Ed” Gilbert on August 22, 1959, at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Axson, Georgia. She moved with her husband and two children to Lexington to start her hair salon and to help her husband run the family farm and several other local businesses.