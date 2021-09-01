Cancel
Animals

September Bird Departures

By CAI
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe did it folks, we made it to September. It’s time to take a deep breath, look around, and realize we can almost visit our local beaches again. It’s also time to check in on late summer bird migration, which, unlike tourist season, can be subtle and quiet. Luckily, not...

AnimalsWicked Local

The Bird Folks: Feeding hummingbirds

Do they make any hummingbird feeders that actually don’t leak?. Yes, David, There are indeed hummingbird feeders that don’t leak. They’ve been around for at least forty years, and probably longer. Dripping feeders are a thing of the past. Where do you shop for your feeders, a time capsule?. FYI:...
AstronomyIn Style

September's New Moon Will Catapult You Toward Your Future

With Virgo season in full swing, self-improvement can't help but be top of mind. After all, the mutable earth sign, which is also the ruler of the sixth house of wellness and daily routine, is all about tuning into and tweaking all the minute details to be your best self — and to lay the building blocks for your dream future. And this year, the Maiden's annual new moon — which happens on September 6 at 8:51 p.m. ET/5:51 p.m. PT — is wired for tackling that undertaking with a sweet dose of creativity, romance, and psychic insight.
AnimalsDelaware County Daily Times

Ban on feeding birds lifted and bird baths can be refilled

The Pennsylvania Game Commission on Friday lifted a recommendation to cease feeding birds and to put bird baths away. The agency cited decreasing reports of sick and dead wild birds. The game commission had urged bird lovers to take down feeders in July after a mystery illness led to increased...
AnimalsMuscatine Journal

HOTLE: Are bison right for this area?

I worked in Washington County for several years, meaning I have seen firsthand the problems that arise when livestock gets out of its enclosures. This is not a frequent occurrence, as most farmers know how to keep cows, horses, pigs, etc… locked up. In many cases the animals are worth thousands of dollars and it is really in the farmer’s best interest to make sure they are well taken care of. However, despite the best efforts, animals get out from time to time. This usually ends in a semi-comical scene where sheriff’s deputies are chasing animals around a back country road and all that is missing is the Benny Hill theme. Less frequently it can end with someone hitting one of the animals with a car, usually resulting in a dead animal and a totaled car, as the animals are larger than humans and weigh quite a bit.
Animals10000birds.com

Mangrove Birds of Costa Rica

Forest doesn’t just grow in mountains, hills, and valleys. Give certain, special trees the right conditions and they also take root in the shallow mud of estuaries and other coastal situations. The trees that occur, that thrive in such places are various species of mangroves and as is typical of so many other tropical microhabitats, mangrove forests have their own suite of birds.
Animalsagfc.com

Early waterfowl seasons offer sample of hunting to come

LITTLE ROCK – Hunters wanting an early taste of waterfowl action need to break out the shotguns and bug spray. Arkansas’s early Canada goose season kicks off Sept. 1, and the Sept. 15 teal season opener is just around the corner. Steamy September weather may not seem conducive to waterfowl...
Animalsoutdoorchannelplus.com

How Smart Are Ducks & Geese?

If you've suspected that waterfowl wise up down the flyway, there is a case for your hunch. I love talking with good people. Especially, honest people willing to share their knowledge. Knowledge that has been gleaned through a lifetime of learning and service. Ducks Unlimited Biologist, Dr. Mark Petrie, is one of those people.
TravelTravelPulse

9 Great Campgrounds To Spend Autumn Days

Summer may be the most popular season to hit the road in your RV, but after your first fall campout, you may never go back. There’s a case to be made for camping cozy: the promise of hot chocolate, warm sweaters, gorgeous foliage, crisp air, and campfires may be enough to sway any adventurous family.
Noble County, INEvening Star

Call them gooney birds

The weather early last Saturday morning, for about an hour before dawn, was frightful. Flashes of lightning made the entire sky as bright as day. Each flash was followed by a crack and rumble of thunder. Rain poured down, so heavy when I got up and looked out the window,...
AnimalsBBC

Majestic birds caught by the camera

A photo of a roadrunner stopped in its tracks by the USA-Mexico border wall has won the top award in this year's Bird Photographer of the Year competition. The picture was taken by Mexican photographer Alejandro Prieto. "The border wall crosses deserts, mountains, and even mangroves," says Prieto. "I have...
AnimalsAtlas Obscura

The Ultimate Guide to Bird Monuments

If you’ve ever found yourself captivated by the sight of a cardinal or enthralled by an eagle soaring overhead, you’ve joined in one of the oldest human traditions: birdwatching. History is filled with evidence of our avian fascination: cave paintings often feature bird imagery, and the oldest piece of art from China is a tiny passerine carved from a bit of bone 13,000 years ago. Our feathered friends are a part of more modern creations too, from intricate paper art to flight-pattern photography.
Wyoming, NYThe Daily News Online

Feathered Friends: September brings new season of birding

September always seems to be a great month and I’m looking forward to it – pretty much like every new month that rolls around. What’s crazy is how fast every month seems to go by throughout the year. September will gradually usher in a great new season of the year...
Lincoln County, MElcnme.com

Backyard Wildlife

Earlier this year, I wrote what I believed was my last column for The Lincoln County News. After writing for nearly two years, I bade farewell to my readers and assumed that a door had firmly closed. However, after going three months without writing the column, I realized that I missed Backyard Wildlife. The door, as it turns out, was merely ajar. I’m pleased to say that I’m back and writing again. Like before, I welcome reader comments and feedback via the email account listed above.
AnimalsLongboat Observer

Bird of the week: American kestrel

The smallest and most-common falcon in North America, American kestrels are the only kestrel species in the Western hemisphere. Two subspecies occur in Florida, the northern, which is migratory, and the southeastern, which is a year-round resident. American kestrels hunt from a perch on a tree, or, in developed areas,...
AnimalsScienceBlog.com

The Urbanisation of Birds

Against the steady sweep of grey. This poem is inspired by recent research, which has found that urbanisation filters out bird species with certain traits, such as insect-eating birds, which are important for pest control. Urbanisation is one of the most drastic forms of land-use change, and its negative consequences...
Rochester, NYwestsidenewsny.com

Summer Cats

As that great 60s philosopher Bullwinkle J. Moose often proclaimed, “Eenie meenie, chili beanie, the spirits are about to speak.” The spirits the brilliant moose could have been referring to are the fishing spirits announcing, “When the weather gets hot, go tangle with some cats.”. Come August, here in Western...
Ridgefield, WAchinookobserver.com

Birding: Rare bird alert in SW WA

One of the exciting things about birding is that on occasion a rare bird or one that is only seen occasionally is sighted in our area or at least in a county close by. Sometimes the bird may have been driven off course by wind or a storm. It could also be a case of a bird deciding to expand its range as in the case of the American white pelican. It began to appear on the peninsula in about 2010 when one bird sighting was recorded, and the bird was photographed. Since then, the number of American white pelicans we see annually has been on the increase. Rare bird alerts are sent to all who register to receive them with eBird.
Novato, CAMarin Independent Journal

Delighting in the birds that never leave

Summer birds are on their way out. Fall songbirds are soon to appear. But part of the pleasure of living in California is our wealth of year-round, resident birds. Birds are, of course, remarkable for their power of flight, which makes migration a feasible strategy for accessing food resources and nesting sites spread around the continent. We have our summer birds, such as swallows, orioles and flycatchers. And winter has its companionable songbirds soon to arrive from the north, like the white-crowned and golden-crowned sparrows coming to our yards in late September.

Comments / 0

